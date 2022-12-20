The winners of Jubilee Storehouse’s Christmas card competition have been announced.
The winners, who are from Year 4 at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos, are pictured above with their teacher Mr Davies.
The winning cards are being distributed in food packs in the run-up to Christmas.
If you need a food pack you can order one through your support agency or by phoning directly on 0800 242 5844 from Monday to Friday, 9am to 1pm.
The Jubilee Storehouse is are open until Friday, 23 December and will then reopen on 3 January.