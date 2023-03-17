A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic accident.
North Wales Police said the woman was injured in an accident near Llanbedrog yesterday.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We were called at around 3.50pm yesterday (16/3) to report a one-vehicle collision near to Llanbedrog, Pwllheli.
"The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the incident.
"One woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. The road was reopened at around 7.30pm."