A Porthmadog woman has appeared in court in Caernarfon charged with stealing more than £1,800 from her employer over a 14 month period.
Bethan Hughes, of 35 Snowdon Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 29 June charged with one count of theft by employee.
The 35-year-old is charged with stealing £1,867 belonging to Phillip Eggington.
The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1 January 2022 and 31 March this year in Criccieth.
Magistrates sent the case to Caernarfon Crown Court.
Hughes is next due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 31 July.
Hughes was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.