Woman jailed for 16 weeks for assault on police officers

AN ABERYSTWYTH woman who kicked out and threw a speaker during the assault of a police officer and another man has been jailed for 16 weeks by magistrates.

Meicha Jane Harvey, of Creudd y Don, Albert Place, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 2 March.The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Leighton Daniel and Christopher O’Rourke during an incident in Aberystwyth on 25 February.

The court heard that the assaults involved a “kick and throwing of a speaker used as a weapon.”

Harvey also admitted flushing a jumper and blanket down the toilet while in custody at Aberystwyth police station.

The court heard that the offences were committed while Harvey was subject to a community order for another assault on 26 January last year.

Sentencing Harvey to a total of 16 weeks in prison, magistrates said the assault of Pc Daniel was “so serious” as it was a “deliberate attack on a public servant carrying out public duties.”