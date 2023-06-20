A woman who fell in Aberdyfi was assisted by the the RNLI who were taking part in a training exercise nearby.
Aberdyfi RNLI crew members were taking part in training last night, Monday, 19 June, when they assisted in the rescue of the women.
Aberdyfi Coastguard Rescue Team was called out to the incident. A team spokesperson said: "On 19 June at 6pm, team tasked to a female casualty who had fallen at Aberdyfi Wharf.
"Assisted Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust with moving the casualty, and thanks to Aberdyfi Lifeboat who were on exercise and were able to assist.
"Wishing the casualty a swift recovery."
"Remember if you or someone else is in trouble or need of assistance at the coast Dial 999 and ask for the coastguard!"