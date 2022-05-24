Woman who taught men to navigate seas honoured

A special event has been organised to honour the life and work of a prominent historical figure who has gone largely unnoticed in Welsh historical dicourse.

It is believed Ellen Edwards taught more than 1,000 men to navigate the seas from here Caernarfon-based nautical school, including men from the Llŷn .

Despite being mainly associated with the town of Caernarfon, Ellen was born in Amlwch, a daughter to Captain William Francis, who left the sea in 1814 to open a school of navigation in Amlwch. Ellen continued in her father’s footsteps, moving to the port town of Caernarfon in 1830 and opening a school of navigation at 34 New Street.

More than 1,000 men from Caernarfon, Anglesey and Llŷn received their education from Ellen, passing the examinations of the Marine Boards of England, Scotland and Ireland. Such a board didn’t exist in Wales, the nearest examination centre being in Dublin.

Evidently, seawater ran in the family’s bloodstream, as Ellen’s daughter, Ellen Francis Edwards, also assisted at the school.

At the time of Ellen’s death, aged 79, at home in 13 Tithebarn Street, a newspaper commented: “She was the most successful seamen’s teacher in North Wales for the long period of 60 years.”

In spite of this, very little is known about Ellen’s life and work, and a Caernarfon-based social enterprise hopes to go some of the way to put this right, with a special event being organised to celebrate Ellen’s life and work.

Gŵyl Ellen (Ellen’s Festival) will be held at Lle Arall, the community events room of Llety Arall, a community enterprise which offers accommodation in the heart of Caernarfon.

The festival has been described as an “afternoon to celebrate one of Caernarfon’s forgotten heroines” and will be held this Sunday (May 29) between 1 and 4.

Osian Owen is organising the event on behalf of Lle Arall. He said:

“Despite Ellen’s immense contribution to the industrial history of this area, she is barely present in the local area’s public conscience, as opposed to, say, David Lloyd George.

“We hope to go some of the way to righting that wrong with an afternoon of celebration of Ellen.

“The festival opens with Elin Tomos, the historian that specialises in local industrial history, notably women’s part in that history. Elin will be joined in conversation with Aled Hughes, the BBC Radio Cymru presenter who’s morning programme often focuses on the more hidden aspects of Welsh history.

“We will then move on to a set of Welsh, nautical-themed folk music from Gwilym Bowen Rhys, the musician from Bethel in Arfon. Gwilym has an extensive set list of historical Welsh songs, each with their own unique backstory which Gwilym will be sharing with us.

“And to close, we will be showing a series of short clips taking a look at Merched y Môr, a 2013 book documenting Welsh women’s part in the country’s maritime history, from 1750 to the day.

“Gŵyl Ellen is an ambitious event and will also be livestreamed to ensure that everyone who wishes to celebrate Ellen’s contribution can do so. Those who wish to follow the event over the livestream should contact Lle Arall on 01286662907 or [email protected].”

No registration is needed for those attending the physical event, and payment is on a “what you can afford/if you can afford” basis.