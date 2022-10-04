As a group dedicated to speaking on behalf of those bereaved by Covid-19 in Wales, CBFJC has campaigned ardently for a Wales specific inquiry. They still firmly believe that to hold such an inquiry would achieve the proper scrutiny that Wales deserves. However, despite five meetings with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, he remains unconvinced that this is the right way ahead. The First Minister has continued to insist that all decisions made by the Welsh Government must be seen in the context of those made by the UK Government. CBFJC have therefore shifted their focus to ensuring that Wales is fully scrutinised in the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.