An instructor at Cardigan Bay Watersports has won an RYA Cymru Wales Impact Award for empowering women to enjoy sailing.
Hannah Schafer was nominated by multiple members of the Women’s Only sailing group at the New Quay-based centre.
Their Friday morning sessions were set up about six years ago. Hannah, 60, has been an instructor throughout.
“The award was a complete surprise, totally out of the blue!” said Hannah, who explaining the importance of having a women’s only group added: “It is just a different atmosphere, it’s not competitive and everyone is supportive of each other. It’s fun and everyone can go at their own pace with no pressure. Everyone can just be themselves.”
Hannah first learned to sail around 20 years ago and empathises with those who want to try the sport later in life but find it daunting. When not working at Cardigan Bay Watersports, she volunteers for Teifi Boating Club to encourage all ages from children upwards to enjoy sailing.
She said: “I love helping people to be out on the water. Getting afloat builds your confidence and gives you a break from daily life and a different perspective. In our women’s group it has a wider impact on people’s lives beyond the two hours each week that they spend here.”
Among those who nominated Hannah was member Roma Kearns, who also hopes to become an instructor.
She said: “Hannah is so calm but clear and believes in us when we doubt ourselves. She imparts confidence and has a very positive way of teaching. No matter the weather, she is always smiling. Not just any instructor, she gives her heart and soul to a committed small group of women.”
Amanda Macintyre-Cathles said: “Hannah’s enthusiasm is infectious. She is passionate about supporting others and opening the sport to everyone. My confidence not only in sailing but in life has grown thanks to her mentorship. The time spent on the water allows me to not think about anything other than my sailing. I am able to relax from the day-to-day stresses of a busy life.”
Tamara Petry said: “Hannah is a talented and knowledgeable individual who has helped me develop my skills and love of sailing. Hannah has helped me turn a dream of sailing into a reality.”
Find out more about Cardigan Bay Watersports at www.rya.org.uk/start-boating.