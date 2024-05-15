Women overtook men in driving test pass rates at Pwllheli Test Centre last year.
Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) figures show male drivers took 436 tests there in 2023. 239 were successful – a pass rate of 54.8%.
61.8% of 382 tests taken by women were passed - a gap of seven percentage points.
In 2019, 58.5% of women gained their licence at Pwllheli compared to 62.8% of men – a gap of 4.3 percentage points in men’s favour.
The overall Pwllheli pass rate for 2023 was 58.1% – down from 60.3% four years before. This was higher than the average rate across Great Britain of 48.2%.
Meanwhile male drivers took 203 tests at Bala Test Centre in 2023. 114 were successful – a pass rate of 56.2%.
55.6% of 225 tests taken by women were passed, giving a gap of just 0.6 percentage points.
In 2019, 49.4% of women gained their licence at Bala compared to 49.8% of men – a difference of 0.4, meaning the gap has remained fairly even since.
The overall pass rate at Bala for 2023 was 55.9% – up from 49.6% four years before.