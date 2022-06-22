‘Wonder Boy Organist’ reunited with Tywyn Wurlitzer years later

The next concert featuring the Tywyn Wurlitzer is tonight, Friday, 1 July, at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) when the organisers present Keith Beckingham.

Keith (pictured) first played the Tywyn Wurlitzer in the 1960s at its first home, the Granada Cinema Woolwich, when he was billed as ‘The Wonder Boy Organist’. He returns to the instrument for an evening of music featuring tunes that everyone will know and enjoy.

Refreshments and bar available on the night.

Tickets cost £10 and are available at the door or in advance from Flame Lilly Health Food Shop on High Street, Tywyn. You can also phone John Smallwood on 07788 481892.