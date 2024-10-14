Work is taking shape on Neuadd Rhydypennau after the Bow Street hall secured £234,000 in funding from the National Lottery.
The hall is currently being given a new lick of paint with other elements to upgrade the community focal point being the modernisation of the toilet facilities and improved access.
These will give all users easier access from the main hall and other function rooms.
The improvements include a purpose-built counselling room along with extra storage areas.
As part of the scheme, new automatic doors, windows, and widened disability ramps will be installed to the front of the hall.
Neuadd Rhydypennau Hall successfully applied for £234,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Vaughan Griffiths, Chairman of the Hall Committee, said, “The work commenced in June of this year, and we have been pleased by the progress undertaken by our contractor Owen Evans Construction, along with Rhys Lewis Architectural Design Services who have liaised with the subcommittee at all times and together through careful planning we have been able to hire out the hall safely whilst the work has been in progress.
“A special thanks to our sub-committee members Dave Reed and Arwel George for liaising throughout with the National Lottery.”