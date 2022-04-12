Work to install fibre broadband has begun

A MEIRIONNYDD community that feared it would miss out on fibre broadband will receive the service after all.

Residents and businesses in the rural community of Bryniau, Brithdir have a long-standing Fibre Community Partnership application (FCP) in place with Openreach, having secured the necessary funding to proceed with the scheme.

But the community was left in limbo last month, following a decision by Openreach to put its fibre broadband scheme on hold. Openreach said the decision to halt the scheme had been made “due to a surge in demand”.

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, called on Openreach to press ahead with the scheme without further delay.

The area MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, also joined the campaign.

Following pressure from them and the residents, work has now begun to install cables in the area.

Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I am pleased that after much delay and uncertainty the rural community of Brithdir in Meirionnydd looks set to be connected to fibre broadband, much to the relief of residents and businesses.

“Having repeatedly pressed Openreach to deliver fibre broadband to this digitally isolated community, it is encouraging to learn that engineers are preparing the groundwork for the laying of cables and infrastructure.

“People living in very rural areas such as Brithdir are already at a disproportionate disadvantage when it comes to accessing fast, reliable broadband - a situation aggravated by all round poor connectivity.

“The internet plays a vital role in people’s lives. Children need it for school, parents need it for work, and businesses need it to function, yet the service in some of our rural areas remains unacceptably slow and unreliable.

“Ultimately, it’s the public purse that’s paying Openreach to upgrade our national infrastructure, but in rural communities like mine, many continue to have a woeful or non-existent broadband service.’

“I will be closely following developments in Brithdir, ensuring network providers keep their word and honour their commitment to connect the community to fibre broadband in the coming months.”

Brithdir resident Stuart Marsh said: “‘This is fabulous news for our community. After years of chasing BT, they have now promised to complete the works for all by the end of 2022.