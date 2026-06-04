Senior Gwynedd councillors are set to close a village school with only two pupils.
Ysgol Cefn Coch in Llanfrothen only has two pupils and proposals to close it drew no objections, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet has been told in a report.
The report adds that both the pupils currently at the school are in year 6 and will transfer to secondary school in September.
The Cabinet is being asked to approve a recommendation to close Ysgol Y Garreg on 31 August 2026 and denote Ysgol Cefn Coch as the alternative school from 1 September 2026.
Local councillor June Jones says in the report to cabinet: ““No councillor wants to face this situation, and it is extremely sad to have to face the fact that there are no children to go to Ysgol Y Garreg in September 2026.
“Ysgol Y Garreg has been a key part of the community for over a century and has provided excellent education to the children of the area.
“It is sad that the numbers have fallen to this extent.
“The two pupils currently at school are in Year 6 and will be transferring to secondary school in September 2026.
“Like other parts of Gwynedd and indeed the western world, the number of children has fallen significantly which has consequently affected the number of pupils on the register.
“Society has also changed, and for many years now parents have had the right to consider educating their children in a school of their choice.
“I believe it is important to thank the staff for their dedication in challenging circumstances, and for providing both pupils with excellent and entertaining educational experiences.
“I would like to draw attention to the opinion of the governing body which was submitted in the report to the Cabinet in February 2026 – ‘Should the Council decide to close the school, I would like to strongly encourage you to consider restructuring the building as a specialist centre for pupils who have trouble settling in mainstream schools, but are not eligible for a Special Learning Needs School’."
The Head of Cyngor Gwynedd’s Finance Department said: "As stated in the previous report in February 2026, it is clear from the evidence that has been gathered that Ysgol y Garreg's situation is no longer sustainable and that decisive action is needed to address the situation. The result of the further work included in this report supports the previous conclusion and I have no objection to the decision being sought."
The report adds: “Should the proposal be implemented, it is anticipated that there would be staffing implications that could lead to redundancies.
“Cyngor Gwynedd has developed a detailed staffing policy, jointly with Trade Unions and headteachers.
“Any redundancies resulting from this proposal will have to comply with that policy. Clear and open communication will play a core part in the implementation of any proposals.”
“A Community Centre is located next door to the school. It is not anticipated that closing the school would have any impact on local community events.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.