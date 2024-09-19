Events organised by YesCymru Bro Ffestiniog to promote Welsh independence will take place on 27 and 28 September.
At 7pm Noson Caban at Cellb features a talk with MP Liz Saville Roberts and a performance by local singer-songwriter Gai Toms.
The following morning starts with breakfast at Caffi Llyn in Tanygrisiau (8.30am-10am).
Two guided tours start from the café at 10am. One takes participants to Llyn Cwmorthin and the remains of the Cwmorthin slate quarry. The other takes participants in three cars to the popular Antur Stiniog bike park, a non-profit social enterprise which has a number of sites throughout the area.
At 2pm a discussion between local writers will be held at Siop Lyfrau'r Hen Bost where Dewi Prysor will discuss their work.
At 4pm a panel discussion on independence is chaired by Cadi Dafydd at Tŷ Coffi Antur Stiniog. It will feature Mererid Boswell, MS Mabon ap Gwynfor, Cllr Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn and former YesCymru Director Gaynor Jones.
An open mic night led by the Accordions for Independence group at Gwesty Pengwern, Llan Ffestiniog starts at 8.30pm.
Hefin Jones of YesCymru Bro Ffestiniog said YesCymru Bro Ffestiniog’s members look forward to welcoming people to the Nabod Cymru weekend.