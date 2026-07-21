Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn-coch and Ysgol Penllwyn have combined fitness, fundraising and fun by completing a sponsored cycling challenge along the Rheidol Cycle Path.
Year 6 pupils from the two schools recently took part in an exciting 12-mile round trip cycle ride from Capel Bangor to South Beach, Aberystwyth, raising money for the League of Friends of Bronglais Hospital in the process.
The young cyclists set off from Capel Bangor and followed the scenic Rheidol Cycle Path into Aberystwyth before continuing to South Beach. After a well-earned lunch at The Hut, the group mounted their bikes once again for the return journey, successfully completing a total distance of 12 miles.
The event was made possible through the support and encouragement of several organisations and individuals. Staff from Ceredigion County Council's Health and Safety Team, Alice from the Walk Wheel Cycle Trust, and members of Ceredigion County Council's Road Safety Team all accompanied the pupils on the route, helping to ensure the ride was both safe and enjoyable.
Teachers from both schools also joined the challenge, demonstrating plenty of enthusiasm and a willingness to "have a go" alongside their pupils.
As part of the experience, the children decided to turn their adventure into a sponsored cycle ride. Their efforts have already raised more than £300 for the League of Friends of Bronglais Hospital, with sponsorship money and donations still being collected. We hope to present the final donation to the League of Friends of Bronglais Hospital in September, once all sponsorship funds have been collected.
Organisers are delighted with the response from the local community and are hopeful that the final total will increase further over the coming weeks.
Catryn Lawrence, Headteacher said: "We are incredibly proud of all the pupils who took part. Not only did they complete a challenging 12-mile cycle ride, but they also demonstrated determination, teamwork and a commitment to helping others. It was a highlight of their time at the school for many to get to cycle into town with their friend, and provided an opportunity for a sustainable end of term trip in making the most of what our local area has to offer in line with our Healthy School and Eco School values."
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