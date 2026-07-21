Catryn Lawrence, Headteacher said: "We are incredibly proud of all the pupils who took part. Not only did they complete a challenging 12-mile cycle ride, but they also demonstrated determination, teamwork and a commitment to helping others. It was a highlight of their time at the school for many to get to cycle into town with their friend, and provided an opportunity for a sustainable end of term trip in making the most of what our local area has to offer in line with our Healthy School and Eco School values."