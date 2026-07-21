A multi-million pound upgrade to the electricity network between Aberaeron and Llanfihangel Ystrad is nearing completion, boosting capacity to meet rising demand for electricity.
National Grid Electricity Distribution is carrying out the work, costing £4.2 million, to strengthen the network and improve reliability for local homes and businesses.
Ben Lake, MP for Ceredigion Preseli, visited Aberaeron substation to see progress and meet the teams delivering the work.
He said: “Speaking with the local team delivering this project in Aberaeron reinforces how important this work is for the community. These upgrades will ensure the network is ready ahead of rising demand, strengthening electricity supplies in the area to support homes, businesses and future growth.”
Steffan Jones, Operations Manager of West Wales Major Projects at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: “We are strengthening the network between Aberaeron and Llanfihangel Ystrad to support the communities we serve, making sure we can provide a reliable and resilient electricity supply as demand continues to grow. In a coastal town like Aberaeron, that reliability is vital to supporting local homes, businesses and the visitor economy.”
During the project, engineers installed new equipment and laid new cables to strengthen the local electricity network. Final work will include connecting the cables and bringing the upgraded system into operation later this summer.
The new infrastructure will improve flexibility and reliability across the network, helping to meet increasing demand for electricity in the area, including the growing use of low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.