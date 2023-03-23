The Friends of Ceredigion Young Musicians are looking forward to supporting Music Service staff and pupils at their first in-person concert in three years following Covid.
This will also be the first concert led by new Music Service manager Daniel Edwards-Phillips, who has been in post since January, and it promises to be a long-awaited showcase and celebration of the county’s young musical talents.
Two previous concerts which were due to be held by the county’s senior ensembles during the past two terms have had to be postponed due to wintry weather conditions. As a result, the forthcoming concert this Tuesday evening (28 March) at Aberystwyth Arts Centre will feature the county’s junior ensembles as well as the senior wind band, the senior harp ensemble, the senior strings ensemble and the county’s intermediate choir.
Doors open at 6.30pm with the concert itself starting at 7pm. Tickets are available in advance from Cerdd Ystwyth (£7 adults / £4 school children, students and senior citizens) and can also be bought on the door. Tickets purchased for the postponed concert on 8 March will be valid for this concert.
Members of the Friends of Ceredigion Young Musicians will also be present on the evening to fundraise for the charity, which aims to support the musical education of children and young people in the county.