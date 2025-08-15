A Drefach Felindre man has appeared in court charged with making more than 600 indecent images of children.
Richard Gallear, of 15 Ger Y Llan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.
The 51-year-old is charged with making a total of 638 indecent images of children in Llandysul and Carmarthenshire over a four and a half year span between 1 February 2022 and October 2024.
He is charged with making 206 images of the most serious category A, along with 205 category B images and 227 images of category C.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Gallear is next due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing on 27 August.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
