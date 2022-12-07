A group of children have raised more than £1,000 to help a friend who has a rare condition.
Last Sunday, a group of nine children – eight from Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron and one from Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron – held a sponsored swim to help their friend, Julia, who has a rare condition called Weaver Syndrome, which affects her muscles and growth.
The group swam a total of 551 lengths between them in Aberaeron pool, covering 11.02km.
A total of £1,090 was raised which will be split between helping Julia attend her disability horse riding lessons and the swimming pool.
Rhian May-John, who set up the JustGiving page, wrote: “These lessons are an integral part of Julia‘s physiotherapy and mental wellbeing.
“To get to the correct sessions that Julia needs she has to travel over 25 miles each way from Aberaeron to Newport.
“With the rising costs of fuel this is becoming a very large expense to her parents. We as her friends want her to be able to continue to attend the lessons which benefit her so greatly and recently saw her meet Princess Anne.
“Aberaeron Swimming Pool, which is a charity-run pool for our community, offers lessons and swimming sessions for the local children.
“Living in a coastal community it is paramount that we maintain this resource in our town.”
The children plan to present a cheque to the swimming pool next week.