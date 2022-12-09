THREE Ceredigion youngsters have benefitted from a cash bursary to support young people’s aspirations and innovation.
The Ceredigion Youth Bursary is in its fifth year, with local business West Wales Holiday Cottages offering up to £1,000 for young people aged between 11 and 25 to help them with their future aspirations.
A total of 26 applications were received, ranging from social enterprises to project ideas, community events and training requests.
The successful applications were chosen by Ceredigion Youth Forum (Panel Dewis).
During the summer holiday, Youth Forum members met and spent several hours reading through and discussing each application.
By utilising a scoring matrix, they decided to award the bursary to three successful candidates, for their innovative ideas and the potential impact on their lives and communities in Ceredigion.
Kai Frisby, aged 16, Harvey Matthews, aged 15, and Gwenno Evans, aged 25, all received a bursary to support them reach their personal goals in Sport, Fitness and a new business start-up.
Gwion Bowen, Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, said: “We are very grateful to West Wales Holiday Cottages for allowing us this opportunity once again this year. "Like ourselves, West Wales Holiday Cottages recognise the value of investing in our young people, so that they can be supported to reach their potential.
"It is a great opportunity to work collaboratively with a local business. It was brilliant to see the quality and quantity of the applications received.
"This opportunity is also a good experience for our Youth Forum members who did very well in making some difficult decisions.”
The winners were invited to the WWHC offices in Aberporth on 30 November to be presented with their cheques.
Gwenno Evans, Bursary winner, who was unable to join the presentation evening, said: “I would like to say a big thank you to West Wales Holiday Cottages and to the Ceredigion Youth Work and Engagement Team for this opportunity.
"I came across it online, and thought it was the perfect chance to help me start my small business.
"The application process was straightforward and I am very grateful to have received a contribution of the bursary this year.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, added: “Congratulations to all the young people who submitted strong applications for this bursary.
"It was a pleasure to see the exciting aspirations and innovation of our young people and I’m glad they can be recognised with this fantastic bursary. Good luck to all in the future.”