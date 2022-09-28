Your views on the state of Aberystwyth
Community news reporter Alex Bowen took to the streets of Aberystwyth to hear what you had to say about the state of the town. Here are just some of your comments...
♦ Marie Waall, owner of Books Plus on Aberystwyth’s Northgate, said: “It isn’t tourists or students that we can blame for the state of the town. Why doesn’t the council act? If you want people to come back, you have to maintain it – they used to.
“The town used to have flowers on the side of the streets; it’s very common in many of Ceredigion’s other towns.”
She called the £600,000 renovation of market hall nothing more than wasteful spending. “We’ve had eight years of them saying they haven’t had any funding, but they’re spending unwisely.”
She was frustrated the council claimed “never to have had any negative feedback”.
“You won’t when you can never get through. If they went out and asked people how they felt, or if it was still possible to go to the council’s offices and speak in person, they would quickly find the feedback they claim not to have.”
♦ David Uwins, owner of the tannery in the market hall, shared Mrs Waall’s feelings, especially the renovations of the hall — which pushed him to relocate to 44 Great Darkgate Street, above Cilhaul Crafts.
“They want to close the market, they’re trying to drive people out of it,” he said.
Many of the hall’s units have been vacant for some time, but he knows at least three people still on a waiting list years later. Someone recently rented one of the units, she had to wait two years.
“The renovations were illogical, they created problems in the process. Attempting to drain the water in the roof’s gutters only pooled more water, the specific slit slabs used never aligned with the gutters, and obstructed the very channels they were supposed to make.
“They are very good at collecting the ends of cigarettes,” he said, adding they are out of touch and wasteful.
Referring to the £150,000 sculpture raising awareness about knife crime, he asked, “How many knife crimes happen in Ceredigion?”
♦ Jordan Jackson, assistant manager at Athro Lounge, said he felt there was good to be said about the council’s work
“I’ve seen the streets on a night out, and I’ve seen them cleaned entirely by 5am.”
He said: “Aberystwyth has a lot of different people living here, bringing everyone together would break down people’s disconnections.”
