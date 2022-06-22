Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant

Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)

A frank and open discussion about finances is necessary. Spending is starting to exceed your earnings and unless you cut down on unnecessary expenditures it s going to be difficult to make ends meet later in July. Working for a relative could bring in a little extra. Someone close is hurting and you wish you could take away the pain. Being there for them when they need you will be appreciated more than you realise.

Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)

Instead of dwelling on recent disappointments, remind yourself of all your achievements so far this year. Forget about upsets of the past and concentrate instead on making your future brighter. It would be a shame to mar a good relationship by bearing grudges. Accept an invitation issued by a neighbour that sounds quite dull to you. You could be surprised by how much fun someone can be in a different setting. Plan something unusual if you are going out on a date.

Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)

Expect to find yourself extra busy as a new month begins. What will surprise you most is how much you are loving every minute of it. You could never really feel happy or fulfilled in simply lazing your days away. Now is your chance to get ahead with jobs that aren’t urgent but need to be done. Don’t waste this opportunity. New guidance in the workplace will allow you greater freedom to make your own choices and decisions.

Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)

Plans have been discussed and now is the time to get started on projects that fill you with excitement. Anticipation boosts your energy and general zest for life. This mood will prove to be highly infectious. Even when there are challenges to overcome you are able to inspire everyone to remain positive. Go out of your way to offer encouragement to someone who is struggling with a worry or two. You will be a big help to a friend who needs a shoulder to cry on.

Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)

An online conversation will alert you to some background goings on which have been kept well under cover. Think twice when asked to perform duties outside your job description. Who is this likely to benefit? If it isn’t you, say no. Making good choices will help you further your own career. An interest will be shown in an exciting investment opportunity but this could turn out to be something of a con so be careful.

Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)

A colleague is making some bad decisions. A plum assignment will be offered and the chance to make huge sums of money will muddle their thinking. The terms of a business arrangement will be confusing and you sense there are strings attached. Your built-in security system will warn you to keep away from what could be a dodgy deal. A relative will be acting out of character. Very soon you will discover what is causing them to behave this way.

Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)

The kind, caring and tolerant side of your nature will get you far and gain you a few extra friends too. Should you notice someone is on the receiving end of another person’s somewhat bigoted point of view, don’t hesitate to step in and put a stop to such behaviour. A neighbourhood gathering may not sound your idea of bliss but give it a try anyway. Don’t be surprised if you are asked to support a community beautification project.

Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)

A moneymaking venture will offer you a degree of financial security and this will be good for your peace of mind. As well as seeing a boost in income, there will be a chance to gain or benefit through further education or training. Don’t dismiss the idea of enrolling on a study course because of your age or because you don’t feel capable of reaching the standard required for examinations. You won’t get anywhere if you don’t try. Once you put your mind to it you will be amazed by what you can do.

Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)

Keep quiet about money and business deals. Obviously, a partner will be in on your every move but they won’t want the world to know about it and you will respect their desire to keep some plans a secret. A colleague will share confidential information with you. Again this is something you should not pass on to others. If someone special has been away for a while, news received on Thursday could mean they are homeward bound at last.

Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)

You could strike lucky or it will feel that way when you find an item you have been looking for or when a mortgage is arranged to help you secure the home of your dreams. If a partner is involved be sure neither of you gloss over details to get what you want. Instinct will tell you whether it will be worth your while agreeing to overtime or extra responsibilities. Just follow your nose and you can’t go wrong.

Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)

Plans you had not expected to get going on yet will suddenly start moving forward at an amazing rate of knots. Things are going too fast for your liking. Life will be far from boring when there is so much to think about and so many things to do. You might wonder whether you can cope. Take it one day at a time. Success will come through balancing your mental and physical strengths and from your ability to remain calm under fire.

Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)

A relative or neighbour’s moodiness has been worrying you. Suddenly they will snap out of it and it will be a relief to see them back to their normal self. It will be good to know you have no further cause for concern. Family life will bring a few emotional moments and although you try hard to hide your feelings, right now, emotions are so powerful that there is no way you will want to repress them.

Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call * 0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min,18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *