Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant

Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)

Quiet good fortune surrounds you as the week begins. It doesn’t matter what you turn your hand to, you will do a good job of it. Your boss appreciates your skills and your determination to do your work to the best of your ability. Don’t be surprised when you are given a bonus or promotion. If you are single, you could meet someone special at a conference or professional gathering.

Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)

Decide on what you want to do and once you’ve made a firm plan, stick to it. People will try to distract you but without success as you are focused on your goals. This does not mean you will be working in isolation as a talented friend will be keen to lend a helping hand. Their assistance will mean a lot to you. Time spent in nature will replenish your mental and spiritual energy.

Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)

After some conflict, an agreement will be reached. All is well in a close relationship. You will feel more content and secure. Teaming up with a close friend will inspire you to dream big dreams for the future. You both feel you can accomplish anything together. Additional responsibility is likely and this could mean a promotion. An immediate answer isn’t necessary.

Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)

Be careful of a hidden rival in business. Someone isn’t being entirely honest with you and you can sense this. Be ready to act when an opportunity to improve your career prospects comes along and don’t let an aggressive competitor push you out of the way. Don’t be too trusting of anyone you don’t know very well. Of course not everyone is harbouring hidden motives but for now, look after your own interests.

Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)

There’s an undeniably dramatic side to your nature and this will be evident now much to the delight of your friends and family. Your flair for adding just the right amount of theatre to your speeches and presentations will make you popular in the home and workplace. Whether you are expressing love, your passion for a project, or cheering someone up you will succeed magnificently.

Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)

Something useful will come out of an upset or disappointment. If you have recently felt a sense of loss or defeat you could be in for a surprise. There will be a recovery of losses. Not only this but an offer or competition win will be the key that eases a financial burden. You enjoy your friendships but there’s also a need for some time on your own. You will benefit, later, from doing some quiet thinking.

Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)

Talks with an older relative will give you food for thought. Someone you have always looked up to has wisdom to share with you and what they tell you will stick in your mind for many years to come. Are you spending too much time with your head in the clouds? It’s great to use your imagination but daydreaming can be harmful during those times when you need to have your wits about you.

Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)

Spending more time with people you love will be a welcome change of pace. You’re focusing on all that is positive now and this optimistic attitude is good for your health. There is excitement about joint travel plans now being made and you feel more confident about the future. A change of scenery is just what you need especially if you haven’t ventured far from your own locality recently.

Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)

It’s a great time to go hunting for bargains. Whether you have a special collection you would like to add to, you’re knowledgeable about antiques or satisfying your love of art, keep your eyes peeled. You could come across something which makes you feel you have invested well, at a car boot sale, market or out of the way antique shop. Using your imagination will help you solve a gift problem.

Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)

You will excel when it comes to acting on your initiative. If an older friend or colleague urges caution or suggests waiting for instructions, ignore them. Your good judgement, practical approach and common sense will keep you on the right track while your ability to judge situations for what they are will take you far. Aim to throw yourself wholeheartedly into whatever takes your interest.

Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)

Your industrious mood and a strong desire to get results will not go unrewarded. Instinct will guide you when it comes to getting the most out of your time. Be sure to play your hunches. Finances, both personal and shared, should go the way you want so be sure to devote some time to dealing with such matters. When it comes to joint arrangements, your partner will be swift to give you their full attention.

Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)

When it comes to dealing with housemates, close relatives and neighbours, it is plain speaking that is needed. There can be no better way of encouraging honesty and openness than through your own example. Make it clear you want to hear and give honest opinions. Someone like the boss is quietly watching you. They admire your loyalty. Be prepared to spend more time at the office.

