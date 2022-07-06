Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant

Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)

Solitude, at times, can be good for you. Quiet times can replenish, restore and revitalise your active brain. Just making time for a little privacy every once in a while can make a difference. A group project will go more smoothly once teething problems have been resolved. The moment you all accept each other’s different ways, a wonderful rapport and team effort will be established.

Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)

You will do well in jobs and assignments that require an air of calm professionalism. There’s an air of dignity about your thinking and your way of doing things. This inner certainty of what is and what is not the done thing will turn out to be of use to a close friend as well as yourself. In an awkward situation you hold the key to the correct way of doing things. Don’t hold back from giving advice.

Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)

Expect positive results from your hard-working efforts. Promotion is a possibility providing you don’t let your success go to your head. You don’t need to sing your own praises to receive the rewards coming to you mid-July. Just relax and let things happen. A relationship is about to come to an end and there will be some sadness even though it has been planned or expected for a while.

Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)

Your creative and imaginative talents are at their peak. Sharing your interests will be rewarding as you inspire others to try new skills and abilities. This is a great time to showcase your talent. Discussions mid-week will be important and will have something to do with plans for the future. Your ideas and creative efforts will make an impact on someone you have always admired.

Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)

A glorious sense of harmony and togetherness surrounds friendships, partnerships and work relationships. You can add to this even more by letting routine chores stand for a while whenever possible. If someone special suggests doing something different, don’t think twice about taking them up on their offer. A commitment that has been arduous is about to end.

Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)

Activities with your family and friends look set to offer plenty of pleasure. You might suddenly be taken with the idea of visiting someone who lives abroad but even friends living close by will provide lots in the way of entertainment. If you make time for gossip with a neighbour you will hear some welcome information. Don’t hesitate about getting in touch with someone who was meant to have contacted you.

Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)

A friend who has been distant and awkward with you lately will reveal what has been getting under their skin. Whatever the situation, be willing to talk. The end of the week is a good time to get closer to those you care about or have cared about. Relationships begun this week will stand the test of time and bring you great happiness. Let your true feelings show; relax, be yourself and enjoy the pleasing consequences.

Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)

Friends who were too busy to keep you company earlier in July will more than make up for it now. Even if you hadn’t planned to spend as much time socialising, this won’t stop people from beating a path to your door. It may mean you will have to juggle plans you had been looking forward to in order to accept a travel invitation but the happiness gained from this will more than compensate.

Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)

There is good news and bad news when it comes to friendships and work relationships. Someone will pull out of commitments they have been involved in for some time. This will leave a hole in your own agenda and some sadness. The good news is that new faces will be coming into your life and some of these will become firm friends. Resist the temptation to dwell on disappointments.

Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)

You always value the practical in life. Your family are grateful for your ability to find ways and means of getting a good deal from money transactions. It will be work carried out behind the scenes that sees you at your most productive. You prefer to be away from distractions that can disturb your concentration. Even when you are out with friends you will want to spend time away from crowds.

Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)

A workmate who has an eye for detail will give you constructive criticism. You appreciate their help but you can also see how they could improve their own work. It is unlikely they will want to listen. Not only are they limiting themselves but also those they work with and for that reason you need to be sure to look after your own interests.

Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)

Someone has come to depend a lot on you lately. You may have to think carefully about how you want this relationship to continue. It may be time to encourage a friend or neighbour to stand on their own two feet. Showing restraint in chats about cash will pay off. Expect to get the green light that will mean long held hopes can be put into action. There will be more optimism for the future.