Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 6 August.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
It can take courage to admit you are struggling with a big responsibility. You took on this work because of the challenge of doing something completely new, and you will learn as you go. Even so, relying on your own limited knowledge where greater expertise is necessary would be foolish. Be willing to accept help and guidance from an experienced colleague.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Before continuing with joint arrangements, ask yourself what you hope to get out of them. It may be that these have become a habit you haven’t given a lot of thought to recently. If so, you could replace these routines with something more fun or productive. You aren’t sure whether you can trust a colleague. Watch them carefully, and you could learn more from their actions than their words.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Getting a balance between pursuing personal aims and being there when other people need you is important now. As well as getting on with your own concerns, keeping in touch with friends, listening to loved ones and showing a willingness to carry out responsibilities to the best of your ability. This will help you keep a well-balanced and healthy outlook.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Be sure to let those you care for know how much you appreciate them being in your life. It doesn’t matter how busy you are and how heavy your responsibilities are; there are friends and loved ones who are patiently waiting for your company. You never know when things or people you take for granted might suddenly disappear. An older colleague will give some practical guidance.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
It doesn’t matter how many different methods and approaches you take to complete a job; nothing seems to be happening. You know you are fooling yourself by thinking progress is being made when in actual fact, you’re just chasing your tail. Get to the root of the problem to work out how to resolve it. This will pull you out of a rut. Later in the week, duty won’t get a look in when you are in the mood for fun.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You’re looking for ways to bring improvements into your life. If you are hoping to gain a better position, let your work speak for itself. There’s no need to exaggerate your accomplishments. Those in high positions already know what you are capable of. It will come as a relief when domestic plans that have been discussed are set in motion. Any problems that do crop up will not be as serious as you think.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
It will be upsetting to discover someone you had trusted has been keeping secrets. There is no excuse for their behaviour, even though they will try to explain it in a way that makes their actions seem justified. Refuse to let them get around you if they have been disloyal or unfaithful. A team effort will hit a brick wall. You will reach an agreement when it is agreed that if this situation continues, nothing will get done at all.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Refuse to feel intimidated when an older relative or neighbour starts to treat you like a child. Contention in a group situation will contribute to the tension you are already feeling. It might be useful to remind yourself of how you have helped others in the past. They weren’t so opinionated or pushy when they needed you. Health is up and down. Take it nice and slow.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Not only will you find it hard to believe how quickly things start to happen, but some events will seem almost too amazing to be true. Despite being caught by surprise, you will cope with the unexpected. It would be good to use any time you have on your hands later in the week to tie up loose ends or to look for someone who is willing to take over some of your responsibilities temporarily.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
It will be hard to explain why you are anxious about what’s ahead when there is nothing to suggest things will go wrong. It could be that being able to get through a few meetings, seminars or discussions without contention is what means most to you. Someone who tends to be argumentative should be kept at arm’s length.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
It will be clear when you receive a message early on that you will be dealing with something out of the ordinary. You will have to give some serious thought about who and what you support. In dealing with a business issue, all views will be considered. Nothing will be ruled out. A new start is something you have been considering for some time. Any advice on any subject can be found by talking to others.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
This is not an inactive time as such. Even if you are keeping to the background and some people are finding it hard to contact you, you will be busy with important concerns. There’s a reason why you are keeping to yourself, and it’s because you want to get on without any distractions. Keeping your thoughts and feelings hidden will be wise. Romantic plans will forge ahead nicely in the weekend.
