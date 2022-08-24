Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 3 September.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
There’s one thing you should be careful about over the days ahead and that’s being too lenient with a friend or loved one who is acting foolishly. Even if their antics make you secretly laugh, you can’t let them get away with their mistakes. You were expecting a friend to fulfil a promise but not only will they let you down, but their excuse for doing so will also sound feeble to the point of being unbelievable.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
It is time to trust your intuition. Notice the signs you have been getting lately and if you feel you should act on these, do so. If you’re still uncertain and wonder whether you’re seeing or sensing things that aren’t there, ask for help from a friend or relative who may know more. You could be surprised by how accurate your instincts happen to be. Changes are ahead for you.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A senior colleague wants to discuss a recent misunderstanding or difficult occurrence. Don’t think that they are against you because of their attitude. Some people have a naturally abrasive manner. Ride above real or imaginary slights and let others see how confident you are about your ideas, views and opinions. Are you single and heart-free? If so, you might meet with romance at a party.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
From little acorns, mighty oaks can grow. Not only is this a time to formulate plans but to plant these ideas, nurture them and watch them grow. Don’t tell yourself you aren’t good enough or that you could never achieve specific goals. You’re inclined to dismiss a friend’s deceitful behaviour as having been unintentional, but if you do, they will let you down again, and your relationship, as a result, will suffer.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Getting together with friends who are as close to you as family will remind you of how special relationships can be. Allow all those wonderfully warm feelings you have for someone who has always been close to you to guide your thoughts and actions. You’ve always been a deeply sensual person. It is time to let it show. Are you single? You could be swept off your feet by a whirlwind romance.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Family activities or arrangements connected with children will be more expensive than anticipated. You had half-expected these expenditures to have risen but not as much as they have. Compared with the past, they have increased considerably. Even so you will do your best to keep your loved ones happy. You could never begrudge having to spend on the ones you love.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You want to make better use of your time, talents and energy. You’ve been sitting on ideas and plans for some time. Why wait any longer to put them into action? Your enthusiasm and energy will be high so use this to your advantage. If you need help to get some ideas underway, ask for it. An unexpected job offer needs thinking through, especially if this might take you out of your area for a good percentage of your time.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
A domestic item you thought was beyond your reach financially speaking could become available after all. Either the item will be reduced, or housemates will suggest pooling resources in order to afford this appliance. A job vacancy will get your interest. You will be grateful to a friend for having mentioned this. Don’t waste energy doing anything non-productive.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You’re making headway in projects which up until now have been hampered by other peoples’ inability to reach agreements. A distinct change in atmosphere will bring a greater chance of everyone reaching a compromise. Don’t hesitate to push ahead with a mutual ambition. Incredible chemistry exists between yourself and someone you are spending the days with.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Before purchasing a big household item, insist on both shopping around and discussing ideas with someone whose opinion you value. No matter how impatient a housemate is to put in an order, you want to know you are making the right decision. Tread delicately when sensitive subjects in the workplace crop up once again. Fresh developments suggest a spark of hope.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
It can feel as if the same problems repeat themselves over and over. What you may not have noticed until now is that you have become more resilient each time they come around. You deal with issues you struggled with in the past more easily and more efficiently now. Plans you and a partner are making will make you excited for the future. A close relationship is positively blooming.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
There’s a lot going on around you but that doesn’t mean you want to get involved in everything. You have your heart set on reaching a special goal and you don’t want to be distracted. You know you will have to work hard if you are to get results but in faithfully persisting you will get your just rewards. You wouldn’t mind having some help but if you push people the wrong way, things could start sliding.
