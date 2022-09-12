Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 17 September.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Someone close is resentful. They feel their ideas aren’t being taken very seriously. If this relationship is important to you, it is also important to respect that others are more than capable of making their own decisions. If they make mistakes, let them learn from them. Also, try to resist using your own set of standards as a guide to viewing other people’s opinions and actions.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You have a wonderful idea on how you can help resolve a problem that concerns all your housemates in one way or another. Make certain you have everyone’s undivided attention before making this suggestion. If there is complete agreement on how to deal with this issue it should be over with very soon. A light-hearted get-together will restore tense relationships.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Someone you work or study with will cause a twinge of irritation by being overly dramatic. You can’t see the sense in making a drama out of an issue that is really very trivial. If a friend who loves attention isn’t getting the feedback they are hoping for from others, instead of ignoring them, you might offer the support or guidance they seem to need at this time.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Despite expecting the opposite, you will get the support you need when you decide to sort out a difficult family problem. It isn’t being foolish to give your support to someone whose behaviour has left a lot to be desired because you can now understand their reasons and with your help they could turn their life around. Both sympathy and good advice will be yours to enjoy at the end of the week.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Some good old fashioned luck will boost your finances. This won’t be the only area in your life that stands to benefit. You will be making some giant strides towards a special aim. What you will be grateful for is finding yourself in the right place at the right time and talking to the right people who can help turn a wish into reality. This above all else is what will make you shine and your high spirits will continue.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A workmate or neighbour has taken on some heavy burdens. You are sympathetic to their plight as you realise that many of their commitments are to help make life easier for someone they love. As well as giving them emotional support, they would be grateful when you offer a helping hand. New perks being offered in the workplace will seem to target newcomers to the company.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
There is a lot of love and encouragement around you now. This will help keep you positive when occasionally you might question why you are on a certain path or trying for an ambitious goal. New friendships will take you to new places, just over the horizon. You might notice how little things you do are making a huge difference in your world and to others. Just an encouraging comment will uplift someone.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Before agreeing to let others have their own way, think about what you have been asking of them lately and how they responded. If friends and family have not yet shown any sign of agreeing to your suggestions, you might remind them of what’s important to you. Reading between the lines in family conversations will give you a distinct impression that someone isn’t telling you everything.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You don’t have to take on anything that is too demanding if you don’t want to do it. You can make your own choices. All you have to do is admit that this isn’t right for you and could take you down paths you will regret later. If you’ve put your all into a project and you are ready to take a breather, you should go ahead and do so. Pause and recoup your energy and encourage others to do the same.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Life is more harmonious and responsibilities ease. You can throw away all your worries and cares and relax in what seems to be the first time in ages. If you get the chance to travel or take a holiday, take this while the opportunity is there. People spending their days with you will happily go along with your ideas and suggestions. An unexpected visitor will arrive at the weekend.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
It will come as some relief to notice a more easy-going spirit around you after tension and contention in some relationships. This week has all the makings of being a more sociable and harmonious time. Your natural sensitivity will help you pick up on what other people find hard to put into words. With family and social life more harmonious, you just can’t put a foot wrong. Choose to mix with like-minded people.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Older relatives will support getting a home project off the ground. Someone may even offer to support you financially if money is what has been holding this venture back. At last, you can get plans in motion. An old friend will be contacting you for a very specific reason even though they will not admit this at first. It won’t take long before you sense they want something from you.
