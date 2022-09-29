Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 8 October.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Mistakes have been made in the workplace. There will be some changes made to show lessons that have been learned from these. You will just want to get on with your job and concentrate on issues that concern you. Other matters can be dealt with by those with other responsibilities. An unexpected expenditure or higher than anticipated bill will take you by surprise.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
An older relative will admit to having had a few personal problems to work through recently. You may not have said anything at the time, but you did sense things have been difficult for them. That’s why you’ve been spending more time with them of late. Any efforts made to improve home surroundings will go well. Once plans are set in motion, even housemates who weren’t keen will be helpful.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Recent disappointments regarding a legal, financial or property matter will not mean you have to give up on some ideas altogether. This should just make you all the more determined to succeed next time. Your instincts are generally good. If you feel wary about someone or sense a colleague isn’t being honest with you, it will pay to do your own research. This could actually lead you to the root of past problems.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Family activity may start harmoniously, but the conflict will cause you some upset and confusion. Stay calm, and you should find a way to resolve any issues that crop up. Injecting new ideas into old projects will keep you motivated. A new boss will have a different way of running things. This may not match up to your ideas. Give them a little more time to prove themselves.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
After a quiet start to the week, you will be brought out of a solitary mood and into a far more active state of mind around Wednesday. Very soon, there will be a chance to involve yourself in a job or activity you’ve always wanted to do, and you don’t intend to miss out on this opportunity. Someone close has a dilemma they cannot handle on their own. You will be able to pinpoint the most rational angles.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Joint funds could cause a few problems. Your goals are not compatible with a partner’s. There may also be contention if one of you is earning more than the other, and all earnings are mingled into the one pot. This should not make any difference as financial decisions need to be shared equally. You will agree on new ways of handling it. It would be a good idea to extend the hand of friendship to new people.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Allow a partner or housemate to air their grievances as they won’t feel able to relax until they know someone is listening. A heart-to-heart talk will be beneficial in a variety of different ways. As well as giving you a better idea of how people really feel, this could lead to a joint decision to make some positive changes. You might be looking at ways to increase your income. If you feel confident, go ahead and see what happens.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You’re becoming increasingly involved in work and community efforts that don’t usually get your interest or attention. What’s more, you’re in the right state of mind to deal with problems other people are coming up against in an efficient and effective way. Don’t be surprised if you are asked to take on a leadership role. In dealings with banks, no red tape is going to get in your way.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
No matter the opposition, you are determined to reach a career goal. This serious mood is all it will take to overcome the stumbling blocks ahead. Someone you care for won’t share your devotion towards some activities, in which case don’t bore them by bringing them up endlessly in conversations. Be prepared to give some time to a youngster who may need some attention.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Being asked to appear in front of your boss or some other person in power is bound to make you feel nervous. This could relate to your current role, a recent assessment or the possibility of promotion. Whatever the meeting entails, there will be no problems or questions about the standard of your work. Links within the community will keep you on your toes in the evenings.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Plans to take a short journey with someone you love will swiftly enter your mind and then leave it again just as quickly. With all that’s going on at the moment, you might decide travelling will be a waste of time. Even so, there is nothing preventing you from visiting a friend or relative who is currently housebound. If you know someone isn’t in the mood to listen to you, recognise the wisdom of waiting.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
If you’re reluctant to get on with severe affairs and inclined to take a few days off, then do so. It won’t be as if you have nothing to do to fill your off-duty hours. This could be a real family week and will feel emotionally rewarding, especially if you share an activity involving everyone. If you’re looking for a new house, you might find exactly the right place after taking the advice of a friend.
