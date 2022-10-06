Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 15 October.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
It is time to put your mind to long overdue financial transactions. If it makes sense to end old financial arrangements in preparation for new and more appropriate ones, look into this now and get it done. You could save yourself a lot of money by doing so. A group will come together to compete and have fun, and you will play a significant role in the team. This isn’t something you dip in and out of. Commitment is black and white. You are either in or out.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
If you put your patience to good use, you should be able to sort out any problems you are facing. Persuade others to leave it to you to deal with plans that are still mixed up and muddled at the moment. Once you’ve taken a good look at them, you will soon have everything well organised. Someone will need your help with a task they can’t carry out very efficiently on their own. This will be no bother to you when you can immediately see how to approach this issue to get the best results.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
It will be your positive outlook that helps you overcome obstacles both on the family front and on your career path. You’re about to step into a more successful phase. You’ve already learned how charging ahead with a headstrong attitude can lead to mistakes. This time you will plan ahead and take your time. Talking frankly with those you live with and other members of the family will sow the seeds for a better future. It’s a great time to start planning ahead.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Are you listening to the wrong people? Someone will give well-meaning advice but do they really know what is best for you? You could miss out on taking notice of the wrong person. Someone who has known you for years better understands your hopes and aspirations. They will give the guidance you need to pursue opportunities that should work to your advantage. The pressure and expectation are on you in a team effort, and you don’t intend to let anyone down.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Before taking someone up on a travel or holiday suggestion, do your sums. Add up what this is all going to cost. This will mean that you can decide in advance whether or not you can afford it, and if not, you may come up with a cheaper alternative. A recent misunderstanding in the workplace can be forgotten now. Although you may not receive any apologies, you will get the impression that a senior colleague regrets having made demands that were not received well by those who had been expected to carry them through.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Arguments you have been having with an in-law or neighbour should not be allowed to get any worse. Even if it means you have to be extra nice to someone who is annoying you, this is your chance to prove to others how diplomatic you can be. Take the line of least resistance. Business success will come through jobs carried out as a team. It will feel good to work with others who share the same goal.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
After a quiet spell, social and romantic activities will be a source of pure pleasure. Friends will respond positively to your personality’s more outgoing and creative side. You will be in demand for parties, weddings and group outings. You will also enjoy this chance to bring the more easy-going side of your nature to the fore. Embarking on a new diet or health routine will feel invigorating. It will feel good to break a habit that hasn’t been a healthy one.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You will be advising people to be more cautious. Others look to you for guidance, and your leadership skills shine. Just be sure to remember this advice for yourself later in the week – tread carefully even when you are under pressure or in your haste; you could overlook something that could later be of great use to you. Something that’s currently going around the local grapevine will sound disturbing, but there is every possibility a false piece of information is being passed around.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Calmness and quick thinking will allow you to overcome a family problem at the start of the week. This same attitude could be successfully employed later in the career field. When money crops up in conversation, think carefully before you speak. An increasing desire for security and stability will help you find a swift solution, and very soon, everything in the financial department will be running smoothly. If you’ve been searching for a place to live, a friend might mention a place that will suit you perfectly.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
A need to pursue a solo activity will be so strong you can hardly resist it. You’re having a great time when it comes to making progress with personal ambitions. Even if you’re usually found at the heart of all the action, you now have a number of things on your mind that will keep you out of the limelight. Some time will be usefully spent looking for an outlet for your emotions. Spending time apart will inspire you to forgive someone who has recently upset you.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
It will fall on you to get on top of the admin side of a group, charity or community project you’re involved in. There will be dozens of phone calls to make, letters to write and meetings to attend. Do keep a check on all expenses incurred, or your enthusiasm may leave you out of pocket. An oasis away from work matters and other responsibilities will come in the form of some creative thinking. This may even culminate in a piece of art or writing.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Some talents of yours have not gone unnoticed. You have a unique ability that could come in useful in a work situation. Whether planned or not, you could find yourself working on jobs that others would typically handle. This is a huge opportunity to impress your boss and others in charge. In order to get ahead, you’ve got to look to be proactive, and by doing so, you will be giving yourself a significant lead over your competitors.
