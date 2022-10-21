Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 29 October.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
A disagreement is getting out of hand. You can almost see the molehill turn into a mountain as you witness petty argument progress. Arguing is a waste of time and energy. Encourage others to keep things in perspective and refrain from making jokes about the situation. Whereas the workplace is full of friction, family life will be a pleasant opposite.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Work, health, diet and friendships all have the potential to lift your spirits, providing you respect and taking care of yourself. Establish healthy boundaries. High levels of intuition help you sense what is going on that you aren’t being told about. Digging deep and getting answers is the way to advance your career. Joining a discussion group or book club will be a great way to make new friends.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Someone will help you out because you have done them a favour in the past. They would have done it anyway. So if you need advice or assistance, all you have to do is ask. You appreciate the value of joining forces with a talented friend or workmate. Results achieved from your combined effort will be remarkable. There’s some confusion about family plans you had thought were finalised.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You’re finding it difficult to focus your mind, and if you’re making a start on anything, it’s unlikely to make a lot of progress. Wait until another time to get lengthy projects underway. Mental strain combined with a lack of energy is a sign that you need to rest and recharge your batteries. Pay attention to what people are saying, as someone could let some confidential information slip without realising it.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Don’t expect too much too quickly. It will be interesting to see other people’s reactions to plans you are making. Someone you expected to turn up to an important meeting will be conspicuous by their absence. There is an odd atmosphere in the workplace. A large investment project will breathe new life into your community, and a group effort will encourage a feeling of well-being and optimism.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A friend or workmate can’t seem to sit still for more than one minute. Their lack of interest in jobs they should be working on will annoy you when you can think of plenty they could be getting on with that would keep them out of mischief. Hold your tongue with people who are being awkward, especially when it comes to finances. Money matters do need attention, and it may be up to you to work out a budget.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You can’t help feeling a neighbour is over-reacting when they see or hear something that provokes some strong emotions. Hours of talking will not get anyone anywhere. You would do your best to keep well out of it. If you’ve been single for a while and are on the lookout for a new partner, don’t doubt your luck too quickly. Very soon, you could meet someone who you will get on really well with.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
It will be a partner or friend’s negative expectations that could hold you back if you allow this. When people express their doubts, you might find yourself wondering whether you are doing the right thing. Trust your own instincts and no one else’s. Time spent in gossip will be wasted when a friend or neighbour has a lot to say about someone, and none of this will be beneficial.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You’re busy with projects of all kinds, but this does not mean you haven’t any time for your friends and loved ones. Better still, if they share your interests, you could spend a lot of time together, and this will prove profitable and productive. You will be getting on surprisingly well with a new colleague who is much younger than yourself, and you will be impressed by their knowledge.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Success will come through the practical way you always approach your responsibilities. If you get a strong feeling that you should try a new direction, don’t hesitate to say so. You aren’t likely to make progress if you hide your thoughts and feelings. People admire your ability to be able to do a lot with a little, few will be able to do this as cleverly as you.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Don’t panic if you are faced with having to handle another colleague’s responsibilities. Stay calm, and once your nerves subside, you will realise all that’s needed is a systematic approach. Take a common sense view to commitments, and success is almost guaranteed. Someone who is known to be a gossip will tell you something they insist is true, but as you expected, it will turn out to be their personal opinion.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
A relative will stir your interest and curiosity after revealing they are planning to relocate. As well as earning your admiration for taking such a bold step you might feel drawn towards making a few changes in your own life. All of a sudden, you will want to go with changes that are occurring around you rather than cling to what has become too routine and overly familiar.
