Your weekly horoscope with Russell Grant
The astrologer looks to the stars for your horoscope for the week beginning Saturday, 5 November.
Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
A desire to take charge of a group effort that is making no progress is too strong to ignore. Rather than getting you into trouble from others, this quality for setting the pace will be welcomed by most, especially those who feel unable to cope with difficult situations. Go ahead and be decisive. You won’t regret it. Family life will need plenty of concentrated effort and attention.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Resist the urge to probe too deeply if someone does or says something that has you puzzled and confused. They will admit later to having acted on impulse. Not only this, but because it will have been a big mistake they will be clearly embarrassed about it. If, later in the week, you are waiting for someone to come and fix something, you should be prepared for them to call later or earlier than expected.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
If you’ve been thinking about adding a little extra exercise to your daily routine, now is the time to go for it. Make a start on any kind of regime that gets you moving physically. If this brings you into contact with like-minded others, so much the better. – Do all you can to satisfy a growing need to be active. You won’t have to put emotions into words when with your special someone.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
If you’re working with others towards a common goal, how well you get on together will make all the difference between success and failure. You will achieve the maximum of results from tackling what needs to be done in a slow and steady fashion. This means avoiding the temptation to cut corners. Someone close will be looking for some reassurance regarding a proposed job change.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A progressive and lively time lies ahead for you. Expect to feel an increasing need to discover more about new people and pastimes. Masses of harmony and happiness surround your home and family life. When it comes to sharing activities with those you care for and who care for you in return, you really couldn’t be happier. You may not realise it but you’ve got the support of a senior colleague.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You’re aware of the benefits of being prepared. You will be having an easier time of it compared with a sloppy friend or workmate. That’s because you have got your life well organised. The efficient side of your nature will be in evidence and you can use this to persuade others to take a more practical approach to their jobs. You’re so full of inspiration that if you use half of this, progress will be made.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Someone is pushing you for answers you aren’t ready to give. You are doing the right thing by leaving any important decisions regarding your career until you’ve had a chance to think about it. A neighbour who seems to think they know better than you will try to tell you how to handle some matters that really have nothing to do with them. This is a conversation you will want to end very quickly.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Your personal standards are always of the highest but it’s true you can sometimes expect a little too much from your family and friends. In order to avoid tension, when it comes to other people’s efforts, give plenty of praise and encouragement. Try to relax when judging the end product of a colleague’s project. If you feel it needs extra work, you might discreetly add to this.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Keep a lowish profile and refuse to get involved in the secret plots some people seem to have in mind. Your sixth sense will warn you that you aren’t being told all the facts. Plan a relaxed few days for the middle of the week. Travel can be frustrating when delays and hold-ups will make you wish you had remained at home. In fact you will get the maximum of happiness by staying fairly close to home.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You will be going out of your way to keep friends and loved-ones happy as the week begins. Later, you will get a chance to do nothing other than please yourself. Don’t be surprised to find that the one thing you’ll enjoy most is simply relaxing and doing very little or better still, nothing at all. With or without company, opt for peaceful surroundings on the weekend. You will enjoy that quiet feeling.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A touch of mental telepathy will keep close relationships on an even keel. You’ll instinctively know when to speak and when to listen. Your partner won’t be slow to notice and appreciate your understanding. Children will bring a special touch of warmth to your world. Are you single and looking for love? A friend will introduce you to someone who will soon have a special role to play in your life.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
There’s plenty to feel happy about and you have lots to look forward to. Travel features favourably and there’ll be lots of opportunities to widen your horizons. If you crave seeing more of the world, booking an adventurous holiday is a strong possibility. Major changes to your life will be successful if they are properly thought through. You have health and vitality on your side.
