Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
This will be an ideal week to sort out those matters of a long-term nature that have recently been left hanging in the air. Get together with people who matter and agree on plans for the future. While you are at it, you might also decide on your New Year resolutions. As well as sharing animated conversations, a lot can be learned through observing other people’s body language.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Travel arrangements are being made. You have a choice so you don’t have to feel you should go along with specific plans. A good way of deciding which ones to go for and which to decline is to consider the cost. If there is even a hint of the budget being overstretched, suggest an alternative. Trust your instincts in work-related matters. You have a lot to think about; this will make you quieter than usual.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
It would be better to do one or two jobs well as opposed to trying to do everything and leaving a host of chores half-finished. If a friend owes you money or a favour and they ask for extra time to repay you, be kind and agree to this request. There’s a lot going on and by the end of the week you may need a break from all this activity that’s all around you. Gather some quiet, easy-going company and relax.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
As the new year draws closer you could find yourself focusing on otherworldly matters. You acknowledge the need to keep physical and spiritual realms in balance. Your mind will take you to the future rather than staying in the here-and-now as you consider your main goals and how you might reach them. Are you single? A relationship will make you feel like the happiest person on earth.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A partner knows how to make you feel loved and pampered. Being treated like royalty brings out your generous and fun-loving spirit. Loved-ones appreciate your big-heartedness. In the back of your mind you know there are jobs and responsibilities that can’t be put off any longer and you will get on with these while still getting the most out of the current festivities. Loving bonds will be sealed.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You want to add a little more structure to your life. You might start by creating a timetable at the beginning of each week. This will give you a better sense of where and what your priorities should be. It will also help you deal with responsibilities more efficiently. Although you know others expect you to join in some form of public celebration, you might prefer to welcome in the new year with your family.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
There are some activities you will be involved in now that you would never do on your own. You might wonder how you allowed someone to persuade you into taking up a challenge but now you have done so, you won’t chicken out. Disagreements over money and possessions will be resolved more easily than you imagined. A partner is not trying to be awkward, just sensible and you will start to respect this too.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
You don’t have control over all circumstances. It is not, for instance, within your power to predict how other people are going to behave. When a situation goes wrong because someone else decides to stir up trouble, don’t blame yourself. If you can keep your cool when others around you are arguing you may be able to persuade everyone to reach a new agreement.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Travel plans will be postponed and you won’t be the only one who is disappointed. Take a little time to explore alternatives. Making a new plan will mean you still have something to look forward to. It might feel as if you have been forced into a holding pattern but you can gain some momentum by keeping busy. Anyone who wants to get your attention should show their adventurous side.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Someone you thought you knew well will be behaving strangely. You’re inclined to ask questions to try to understand them but their response will be surprisingly defensive. At least this will make you aware of the need to let down your defences with those closest to you. Honest conversations reduce misunderstandings. Getting involved in a community exercise will boost your self-esteem.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Because you could never be happy in situations that grow stagnant and still, making long-term plans of a joint nature will give you and a partner something to look forward to in 2023. Keep cash and other valuables in a safe place if someone is throwing a party in your home. Taking a trip for pleasure will be refreshing if you keep it short. Traffic hold-ups will make long-distance travel stressful.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Plans being made with a partner are aimed at bringing greater financial stability or security to your shared lives. Even if it takes a while to agree on what must be done, keep talking. A partner knows instinctively how to please you. Are you wondering whether someone you have just started dating is the right person for you? If most of the time you get on well together, don’t keep questioning it.
