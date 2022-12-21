Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Control the urge to splash out on items you do not need. If you spot a bargain on an online auction or at a car boot sale, ask yourself whether you might find a better alternative from a more reputable source. If you’re having a hard time getting back into your usual routines, don’t take it out on your credit card. If you must buy something, invest in something useful or some home gym equipment. When you feel restless, taking regular exercise is strongly advised.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Keep your wits about you if you are hoping to impress a senior colleague. They will listen to your ideas but you need proof to back what you say. Unless you can show your suggestions are realistic, you will leave yourself open to misinterpretation. Are you single? You could miss the boat of love if you hide yourself away from the world. There are social invitations coming your way. Take advantage.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You will not have been previously aware of a family-related problem even though someone will accuse you of having deliberately ignored this issue. Now you have been told about it, you will want to get to the root of the matter. Encouraging people to talk will be difficult when someone obviously has something they are trying to hide. Find a way to get more freedom even if this means leaving your watch at home so you can lose all sense of time and responsibility.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
The main benefit of doing a job thoroughly will be that it will not have to be repeated. For this reason, resist the temptation to cut corners and rush things. If a job is worth doing, it is worth doing well. Someone you normally trust will give advice that does not sound right to you. Trust your intuition. You might welcome a talk with an older relative when what they have to say will help you make an important decision.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A studious friend or someone from a large organisation is having a great influence on a person you are close to. You might feel a little concerned and you will want to encourage your loved one to start thinking for themselves. Keep a low profile and keep our thoughts secret from the world at large. As long as you are careful you should get through this week’s challenges without too much difficulty.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A strong urge to purge your household will be hard to ignore. Divide unwanted gifts and items into three piles: sell, donate and throw-away. Just be certain you aren’t being too quick to rid yourself of rubbish. There could be something you would hate to lose hidden amongst the clutter. A spur of the moment opportunity to travel will make for a refreshing change later in the week. You could do with a change of scenery.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Steer clear of subjects you know very little about during important meetings and interviews. Find a way to move conversations onto topics you know inside and out. Someone you hardly know will be treating you as if you’ve been friends for years. It won’t surprise you when they ask for a favour or two as the week ends. You have always been perceptive and you will have had a feeling they were up to something.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
A family project will be gaining in momentum. This is all because of the enthusiasm you are all putting into this work. You are being trusted with jobs normally carried out by others who are more qualified. Even if you are learning as you go, you will be thoroughly enjoying this challenge. A job you are doing on someone else’s behalf will go more smoothly than expected. You are starting to realise you are capable of so much more than you imagined.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Financial problems will cause tension between you and a romantic partner. This does not mean your relationship is doomed to fail. Stop thinking it is destined for the scrap heap and instead look for ways to improve things between you. Remember all the good times you have shared and let this help you through the bad. Extending a hand to a neighbour who admits to being lonely will make you feel you are doing something meaningful with your time.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You’re in a determined mood and it doesn’t matter if other people aren’t keen on doing anything serious, you are ready to work hard to get results. This will keep you one step ahead of competitors. Just think of the pleasure you will get out of reaching a self-set goal. If you’re looking for work, this is a good time to attend interviews and auditions. You will impress others by your strong work ethic and the high value you place on professional success.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
It will be with some relief to find there is nothing too bothersome or demanding waiting for you. You aren’t in the mood for work and would rather fill your calendar with events that are fun and relaxing. Everyone deserves to have some time to spend with friends and family. If you need some time off work, take it. You might find a use for a housemate’s unwanted items by adapting something in a way that makes it more attractive or useful.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You won’t be in the mood for work and responsibility. Be doubly cautious in all that you do. Remember that tension and tiredness make for absent mindedness and this can lead to careless mistakes. To get the most out of all relationships you should be prepared and willing to spend as much time listening to others, as you do talking. You will become completely absorbed in a creative challenge as the week ends.
