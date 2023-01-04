Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Traces of some unfinished discussions remain. These can be concluded if others are willing to reach an agreement with regard to these matters. If someone refuses to talk you may have to make decisions without their input. Reading an old diary or journal will make you realise what has been holding you back in the past. You would be wise now to start thinking of yourself.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Once you get bills up to date you might enjoy a short spell when you won’t have to give so much thought to financial matters. If this seems like an impossible dream, consult a money management expert who has experience helping people in your situation. Make good use of your imagination to turn liabilities into assets. You might make some extra money through teaching, writing or showcasing your talents.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Gossip fills the air. As well as being intrigued by what you hear, you will want to find out more. A talk with a neighbour who never seems to miss a thing will give you all the information you need. In business, future success will depend on taking advantage of information from an insider source. Think about volunteering for a charity organisation you have always admired.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
It is going to take time to achieve some of the goals you are setting for yourself now. You’re aware of the hard work that’s ahead and you know too that it will be worth it in the end. You aren’t ready yet but there will be opportunities to show off your talents later in the year. A friend will ask to borrow something that has sentimental value. If you feel you can’t trust them not to lose it, refuse their request.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A family disagreement will turn out to be a storm in a teacup so don’t waste time worrying about it. Put your mind, instead, to work, career or study assignments. Accepting the chance to teach or enrol on a training scheme could be a stepping stone to future job success. An after-work date later in the week will not only prove profitable but it will also be a lot of fun.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You have plenty to do but it shouldn’t all be about work and responsibility. Mix in some family activities, socialise and think about ways to add some fun to your days. Spending time with a housemate will avert emotional tension in the home on Wednesday. Someone is asking too many questions about your personal life. Don’t be surprised if you feel an increasing desire to get away from it all as the week ends.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Get to know someone you have just met better before bringing them home to meet your family. There’s nothing worse than having people think there is more to a relationship than there actually is. A strange incident concerning a neighbour will pique your interest. There are questions you would like to have answered but you won’t want to make your curiosity too obvious.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Trusting a friend or colleague to take care of your possessions could be a wrong decision. Someone could lose something that is important to you. Even if it looks as if a group project is going to proceed with ease, don’t drop your guard. Later an upsetting incident will require you to take on a leadership role. Arguing over trivial issues will waste time and deplete your energy.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Events early on will seem like an intense replay of some recent happenings. You might wonder why you have to go through it all again. This time round, it will all finish on a much happier note and you are unlikely to see another repeat, much to your relief. A creative skill that is uniquely yours will receive an encouraging push forward, thanks to the support an executive is willing to give you.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Someone who has your best interests at heart will give some good advice. Whether a tip concerns your job or finances, don’t dismiss this as being unnecessary. You won’t be sorry if you follow their sensible suggestions. A surprise offer could result in you travelling with someone you would never have expected. Be sure not to let limited thinking prevent you from taking up this exciting opportunity.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You are often eager to please and you will think of other people’s needs before your own. Whether it is a close partner, old friend or a stranger you meet on the street, if someone could do with some support, you will be the first person to offer it. Just remember that your own needs are important too. You might also look into ways to improve your career. This is a great time to go to a job interview.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Some luck, early in the week, will be in connection with your career. Joining forces with a talented friend will help you get the job you have been hoping for. If a housemate wants to talk about matters that are money related, at least let them see you are as keen to resolve this situation as they are. Be prepared to make many calls before a question regarding an unexpectedly large bill is resolved.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min, 18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL.