Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Sometimes it is not speaking out and sharing your own views that matters. Sometimes what matters is the willingness you show to listen to others. Someone in your life needs to feel their needs are important to you. Have you been paying attention? Are you single? More options will be opening up for you soon to spend time with different people. These may or may not involve your love life.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Life has come to a pause. This will be temporary. Use this time to try observing the big picture. Consider your situation from all different perspectives. Don’t fall too easily into wishful thinking as a rational approach is needed for the next step of your journey. You might feel inspired to work with healing energies such as Reiki, aromatherapy, hypnotherapy or other forms of alternative healings.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A friend or colleague will share some great thoughts with you. You are reluctant to act on these for fear of being accused of stealing their ideas. One of the hardest things to know is what is right for you and what isn’t. That’s because you always take other people’s needs and feelings into consideration. It is time to find your own truth. Listen to your inner voice and you will know what is sincere.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Your thoughts are all over the place when there are a number of options you are considering for the future. You are being reminded that life is an adventure and it is time to have a little more fun. You have been giving a project a lot of your attention and you have reached a stage now where you can look back on what you have achieved so far. Notice how all your hard work is starting to pay off.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Be responsive to what is going on around you. Be in the moment. Being present in your approach to life will give you new insights and offer new perspectives as you make important decisions. Getting involved in a new social circle will bring some much needed drama and excitement into your life. You won’t begrudge having to make a few changes later in the week in order to spend time with a friend.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You’re curious to learn more about subjects you have recently been introduced to. It makes sense to join forces with someone who shares your interests and curiosity. A new friend or partner will have a big influence on your life as they drag you out on adventures you would never have chosen to do on your own. Despite your initial reluctance you will find yourself thoroughly enjoying these experiences.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
It isn’t much fun when someone else commits you to something you aren’t keen on. Refuse to allow them to manipulate you in this way. You’ve been working hard to keep others’ happy while trying to keep on top of your own responsibilities. It can be exhausting trying to balance it all. You’ve taken on too many burdens. Don’t feel guilty about wanting to take a break. Let your inner child out.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Stay open to new creative projects and possibilities. This will be a way to keep learning and expanding your mental and physical horizons. Things may be moving rapidly but trust you will have plenty of energy and vitality to cope. Listen to what is being said by those who are closest to you. Being able to hear and sense what is important to others will enhance your own power.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Worries are keeping you awake at night and although you can’t stop your mind from returning to the same problems, as the week progresses you will discover that nothing is or will be as bad as you had imagined. You might hesitate before acting on a piece of information passed on to you via an email or text message. If you suspect someone has got their facts wrong, research further.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Repetition gives you a sense of security and familiarity but it also stops you from challenging yourself and stepping outside your creative, career or family boundaries. An addiction to the familiar is holding you back and yet no matter how many times you repeat the same routine, there is also going to be a sense that there is something or someone else ‘out there’ waiting for you.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You will have a feeling you can’t trust someone you have just been introduced to. Are you being too quick to form impressions? Once you have had a chance to get to know them and to think about it, you will realise that your judgement in some areas has been wrong. Whatever you happen to be doing later in the week, a touch of originality will make the job and your relationships more exciting.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You know someone isn’t being genuine or honest with you. They are using your friendship while waiting for something definite to occur in their life elsewhere. This is a temporary phase and because you don’t have a place in their future, consider whether you really want to give this relationship any more of your time and energy. You might surprise yourself by getting something right on the very first try.
