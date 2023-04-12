Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Meeting up with family and friends, catching up with online activities, visiting and entertaining will all bring many benefits to your relationships. The message from the stars is for you to keep talking. Listen to others as they tell you about their dreams for the future. The end of the week will bring a chance for you to discuss subjects you have found difficult to talk about in the past.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You have your views, a stubborn friend or relative has theirs. Just because you aren’t seeing eye-to-eye doesn’t mean either of you is wrong. What you should be doing is listening to and respecting each other’s opinions. You might actually learn something from each other. There are a number of hurdles to overcome and if anyone is willing to help, this would make the going much easier.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
A system isn’t working. There is no flow and the situation is getting progressively worse. Responsibility for this falls squarely with those at the top. These individuals need to roll up their sleeves and tackle the problem. You will be looking for any kind of opportunity to broaden your knowledge. An incident as the week ends will bring you into contact with someone who will open new doors for you.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You won’t be taking the sort of action you need to take to get heard without having given it a lot careful thought. If you’re delivering high quality work, it isn’t asking a lot to be amply compensated for your efforts. It will take strategic planning to find your way through some difficult moments. If you spend a lot of time in the same place, even just a walk in the park will release tension.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
Short-term or fanciful management relying on staff who aren’t there are causing increasing problems in the workplace. Someone needs to swallow their pride and look to solutions needed right now to improve things in the long-term. If an executive position becomes available, you will be encouraged to go for it. Your leadership skills can be used to bring out the best in others.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Clinging to the past is not what you want to do. Your aim will be to go with changing events and although this will mean your future looks a little different to what you had envisaged, this will not be a bad thing. Working with a team of creative people will enhance your imagination. In making sure every obstacle can be overcome, communication can be achieved for everyone.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
News about plans made in the past will bring mixed feelings. Something that had been important to you then will not seem as interesting or exciting now. You might even consider pulling out of some arrangements before they start to take too much of your time. There is something you have to ask about and you are curious about how others will react. You will receive a few different answers and you could be right.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
An assignment or project you take on will hold a degree of secrecy. Preparations are being made ready for a launch later in the year. Secret developments will keep you in the background away from public view. New obligations are likely to bring about some exciting changes to your career. Are you single and looking for love? You might meet someone who uplifts you.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
It will be through focusing on your hopes and dreams for the future that you find ways to maximise your potential as an individual. Some ambitions will need support from family and friends if you are to bring them about. Be willing to accept help whenever you might need it. Steer well away from anyone who is of the opinion they are somehow better than you.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Change is in the air. It will be easier to adapt as you see other people going along with new plans, ideas and routines. Get together with the people who matter to bring about arrangements that suit you all and not just one individual. It doesn’t matter what type of circumstances you find yourself in, no-one will be able to fault your powers of communication. You might end up not knowing which way to turn.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
A family dilemma will be foremost in your thoughts. There is something you need to get off your chest. Before anything is agreed on you are hoping to get others to understand your point of view. In most areas you will want to be frank and to tell it as it is. Some people will welcome this. Others will not be so keen to face the truth and these are the ones you need to be patient with.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Someone you meet will make a powerful impression on you. Whether it is their personality, their skills or their past experience, you will feel very quickly that you are learning a lot from them. Are you single? This person will play an important part in your future. It is often true you don’t get anything for nothing and it might be worth bearing this in mind if you are hoping for a plum position.
