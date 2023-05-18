Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You would prefer to take charge of events than to allow someone else to lead the way. If you tame an overwhelming need to be in control you could discover a lot about someone. A friend or partner will be demonstrating skills and personality traits you had not given them credit for and you will be impressed. You will also learn how well relationships can work and how compromise can help.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Don’t give up too quickly when a job you are working on fails to go as expected. When things go wrong, pause and consider what you are doing from a different angle. Ask for help if need be but don’t start thinking you would do better elsewhere and don’t make any sudden changes. Whenever it is possible, stick with what’s familiar. Progress may be slow but your turn to succeed will come.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Do what you want to do and not what you are being expected to do and that way you will get a lot more out of your days. You’re starting to feel the effects of being constantly in demand both at home and in the workplace. If you continue in this way you will start to suffer from exhaustion. Your health isn’t something you should play with or take for granted. So take care of yourself and give yourself a break.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
With so much going on in your community and with you being more sociable than normal, someone close is starting to feel they aren’t important to you anymore. Make some time for your partner and family. Give some careful thought to the way people need to feel loved. Some like to be told they are loved, others appreciate extravagant gifts. Choose the method most likely to delight.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
There’s a strong degree of harmony in the home and workplace and a sense of togetherness in your closest relationships. You’re intuitive and perceptive and these are qualities you can use to strengthen bonds. A team will be set up for a specific reason. Even if there’s a serious purpose behind this move, there will be fun when you get together with those who share a similar sense of purpose.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
A restless mood has you all at sea. You aren’t likely to make a lot of progress if you can’t focus on individual tasks. You need something new to get your teeth into. Take up a challenge even if this does not fit in with your usual work schedule. It doesn’t matter if you fall slightly behind because of it. What matters is that you are keeping active, keeping your mind stimulated and actually having some fun.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
A workmate is behaving in an unpredictable way. You don’t know where you are with them. If you tell them they’re making you nervous they will simply say you’re taking them the wrong way. They’re having fun teasing you and since you don’t find it funny you might start looking for someone else to work with. The end of the month is a perfect time to end old conditions in readiness for the new.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Money, business, legal, property and such matters will need a high degree of attention. You may have documents and contracts to read and it will be essential to take in all the small print. If there is anything you aren’t happy about, now is your chance to get it changed. Don’t think you can leave it for another time. Once everything is signed, sealed and delivered, it won’t be easy to make alterations.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Wouldn’t it be sensible to clear away past debris before you start making plans for the future? When there is nothing lying over that might get in the way, you will feel better able to move forward in new directions. This would be a good time to make new friends and you might sense you could do better for yourself by making the effort to meet people who are useful or interesting to know.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
There will be complaints about workmates who have not been pulling their weight. So long as you have been keeping on top of all you have to do, there should be nothing to worry about. A friend or relative you haven’t seen since the start of the year will be in touch. An invitation will be issued but someone isn’t being as generous as they make out when you hear the real reason behind this offer.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
If you are new to your area or feel lonely and in need of a friend, joining a group, club or society of like-minded people will be a good start to forming new alliances. Additional expenses will arise and this will stop you from pursuing plans you did have for this time. You might also need to check that your long-term budget can take any strains you are putting on it now. Keep an eye on all things financial.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
After devoting so much time and attention to the wishes of your family, friends and colleagues, you seem to have just the right idea now on what you are going to do. You intend to put your own needs first for a change, and why not? As it is, it will be easy to get carried away with your current private projects that you will hardly notice what is going on around you. Expect to feel high levels of contentment.
