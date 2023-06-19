Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
You have reached a stage in a project where you feel you cannot go any further. This may be due to problems that started a few weeks ago when you and a partner were unable to agree on a vital decision.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
Past dedicated efforts are starting to pay off. You will be given first refusal to take up a post which will bring more responsibility and more pay. This is the chance you have been waiting for and you won’t hesitate to grab all the good opportunities that come your way
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You’re pushing yourself hard to achieve and that’s because you want to prove something to someone. Ease up on yourself and try to keep a lid on your emotions. Stay calm and stop taking everything so seriously.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
You will be careful who you mix with and deal with now. A tip a friend gives you will mean you get to grab an opportunity that really appeals to you before anyone else gets to hear of it.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
You feel obliged to help out a neighbour or relative whether or not you really want to. There’s no question about it, you will make an effort even though you are starting to feel someone is taking advantage of your caring nature.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Clever ideas you come up with will prove useful in a team effort. It will seem like your suggestions inspire others into voicing their own thoughts and ideas and you won’t mind acting on these if they capture your imagination.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Relationships are reasonably harmonious and a lot of this has to do with your determination to keep your thoughts to yourself especially when you know they might cause an argument.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Don’t give up too easily when someone with a powerful personality puts stumbling blocks in your way. The prospect of standing up for what you believe is your right will be intimidating.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Activities and actions of friends, neighbours and even colleagues will be of some importance. You may not be particularly interested in what other people are getting up to but be sure to keep up to date with the affairs of others.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Find time to talk to your boss or someone else in authority about an issue that has been bugging you for a while. You need to get this off your chest and what might surprise you is how positive and helpful their response will be.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
An uphill struggle you recently faced is not going to be repeated much to your relief. You are feeling much happier. With less than your usual responsibilities on your shoulders you have more time to put into creative interests or some type of physical sporting event.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Are you single and hoping to gain the attention of someone you are attracted to? A close friend will provide just the ticket when they suggest introducing you to that person you really want to meet.
