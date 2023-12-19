Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
If the expectations an older relative or colleague have of you are becoming too restricting you need to be honest about this. Let them know that the demands they are making are inconvenient for you. It’s important for your own peace of mind to be able to balance social pleasures with work and domestic duties. A stronger sense of togetherness is helping you understand people better.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
It isn’t like you to act on the spur of the moment but at times, now, you just need to give in to an impulse to be spontaneous. Expect to feel a distinct desire to put on some glad rags and end the year in a lively fashion. Others may not seem enthusiastic at first but if you persist and show them you’re going to fulfil your wish to have some fun, with or without them, they’ll soon catch your mood.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Money will be needed in order to progress a personal project. Financial support you were expecting may be delayed but it hasn’t been cancelled. It will be received, just a little later than what had been planned. Celebrations will provide you with plenty of opportunities to welcome newcomers into your life but you will prefer to get to know people better before committing to any kind of relationship.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
One way or another it is money that is making your world go round. Your resolutions for the new year include finding ways to make your cash go further and to generally be more sensible with your spending. Still, don’t set yourself impossible standards or these intentions could be broken before you have a chance to make some sensible changes. Be prepared to break with the routine of past years.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
If you started dating someone this Christmas, the more time you spend together, the more you will be feeling as if you have found the partner of your dreams. It will warm the cockles of your loving heart to be nurtured by a partner and others who share your values. Prepare yourself for some changes starting at the very end of the year. You need to consider your future carefully; stick by your guns.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
You will soon be responding to an exciting social invitation. Festive parties and gatherings will bring out the best in you when you just want to forget about responsibilities for a while and have some fun. You will be swept up in a tide of emotion after meeting an old friend at a concert or party and you both realise how much you have been missing each other.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Good organisation is essential throughout the days and evenings ahead. Make lists if you feel it would help and refuse to get yourself in a tizz if the amount that must be done before the old year slips away seems to be never ending. Home life could be hectic but if you keep your sense of humour on the go, this shouldn’t spoil your happiness. In romance don’t put a loving relationship in jeopardy.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Stand up for your rights in the workplace. If you think a senior colleague’s demands are unreasonable, do not hesitate to take your grievances to a higher place. Social plans will be altered and you could end up seeing the old year out and the new one in, in a quieter fashion than usual. Don’t fret though as this is likely to suit your mood down to the ground.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You’re popular and people want to spend time with you. Existing involvements in charity and fundraising ventures will far exceed their expectations. If you have been thinking about volunteering for a community project, do so now. You will be both delighted and surprised by the compliments coming your way. There may even be a chance for you to take on a permanent post.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
No matter how you actually spend the last week of the year, in your heart you’ll be longing for a little peace and solitude. You will want to quietly review all that’s happened to you and yours over the last twelve months. Be sure to keep those thoughts balanced. Concentrate on the good moments as well as those that may have disappointed you.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You’re never too old to learn. A situation you come across will offer a chance for you to further your knowledge. Taking on some extra work or new social commitments will bring mild protests from your partner or a housemate. To make it up to them you might arrange a special treat for them at the end of the year. Aim to surround yourself with friends and those you care most about this New Year’s Eve.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
It can feel as if you are able to read other people’s minds. Although you’re certain about what your partner will say, give them a chance to say it anyway. Activities that bring like-minded people together will be fun. You have learned a lot about your partner, your friends and your neighbours this Christmas. It’s a long time since you experienced such a sociable ending to the year.
Call Russell Grant’s Psychics & Mediums for guidance. Call *0906 539 1470 (£1.53p/min,18+) or FREEPHONE 0808 206 4514 (Credit/Debit Cards) *0906 calls cost £1.50p per minute (18+ only)/0905 calls cost 75p per minute (16+ only) plus your phone provider’s access charge. All live calls are recorded for your protection & safety. This Entertainment service is provided by RGA Ltd and is regulated by PhonePayPlus. Customer Service 0207 111 6106. RGA, Po Box 322, WA15 8YL