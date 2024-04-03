Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Some people will have fixed views and it doesn’t matter how persuasive you try to be, they will stand firm. You aren’t sure what to make of events later on when someone who has been helping to organise a group or community event suddenly announces they are leaving.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
It won’t be easy to find a solution to a problem you are presented with. There will be moments when you will feel like tearing your hair out. You’re going round in circles and no progress is being made. Help is at hand.
Gemini (May22/June21)
A family disagreement might seem to start the week off on the wrong foot but this will be quickly forgotten. Social arrangements later will be entertaining enough to take your mind off your worries.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Some events will be more challenging than you expected. Still, you will be surprised by your ability to deal with it all. A housemate is too preoccupied to discuss problems you would like to see resolved. It won't hurt to simply bring these up another time.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A younger relative will confess to having financial problems. Although you may not want to get too involved, you might feel as if you should do something to help. If you turn things over in your mind, you should be able to offer them some useful advice.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
A legal or financial matter is proceeding too slowly for your liking. There will be little you can do to hurry things along. Instead of praying too long on anything that is outside your control, concentrate instead on the positive things currently around you.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Current commitments are increasing rapidly. People are throwing tasks, demands and requests at you. You aren’t happy with how much you have on your plate. Any aches and pains experienced will be due to some heavy responsibilities.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
In most matters you will veer more to the side of reality than fiction. So if you sense someone is exaggerating a situation, you will be the first to put them right. A sudden reversal of plans will cause contention and a verbal fall-out between family members.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You’re happy to take on more commitments but are you deluding yourself by believing you can do more than you are capable of? People admire your energy and enthusiasm and they will encourage you to take on more. Even so, you need to know when to stop.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
An older relative, partner or housemate is being too generous with their cash but it’s not going to be easy to point this out to them. You have a feeling someone is taking advantage of their kindness. Some diplomacy will be necessary.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A friend or relative is starting to rely too heavily on your support when you could really do with some space. You may have to be tough to nip their demands in the bud. Your mind keeps wandering to far-off places where there is plenty of sun, sand and sea.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
There may be some opposition to ideas on how to bring improvements into the workplace. You may have to explain your thoughts in detail to make sure you are understood. Someone close has a surprise lined up for you.