Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
If something out of the ordinary happens, it is likely to work in your favour even if at first you might think the opposite. Exciting events will keep you alert and active. Your bold and adventurous attitude seems to be influencing circumstances around you in a good way.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re being very insistent on having things your way and that’s because you’re confident you’re making good decisions. Despite any grumbling, groaning or complaints from others, you’re determined to stay on course and you will do so, too.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You can see where changes need to be made. You expect your suggestions to be brushed aside so it will come as a surprise when well-received. People are eager to hear what you have to say and appreciate your advice when it comes to issues that are important to them.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You have some important people to meet and phone calls to make. Although you are nervous about this, take a deep breath and push aside any concerns. Stay focused as you address the work in hand. By the end of the week you will notice a decrease in energy levels.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Your current workload is starting to feel overwhelming. Its unlikely responsibilities will ease soon. For this reason, focus on one task at a time and refuse to take on any more. If the chance arises, be certain to ask for help or delegate some commitments.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Stay strong in your resolve not to be pushed into making important decisions. Be careful about taking on too much because this is what a senior colleague expects of you. You already have a heavy workload and you should be thinking about cutting back on hours.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You’ve always preferred harmony to discord. If a team effort becomes unfriendly, this will take a toll on your mental well-being. Striving for a peaceful life is your aim and not to be constantly being at odds with others. Exercise is a great way to release tension.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Your willingness to get on with difficult assignments and address touchy topics demonstrates your commitment to resolving issues. By setting an example of honesty, others will feel inspired to follow suit. This will ultimately lead to improved communications and stronger connections.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Sometimes your judgement can be clouded by your desires. This could lead to you making decisions that aren’t in your best interest. Whether it’s due to impatience or the allure of owning something new, a practical friend will help you see things more clearly.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Asking for support from trustworthy people in your network will help you gain the funding necessary for a community project. Getting together with some creative thinkers will be beneficial for you.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
You have a special gift in being able to help others, both in your personal world and through charity endeavours. It’s important to know when to draw the line with people who aren’t willing to take responsibility for their own actions.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Without warning you could become aware of some sensitive information. You might wish you hadn’t stumbled upon this. Now the responsibility seems to have fallen on your shoulders to handle this matter.