Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Life is more hectic than usual so remember to take a break when you feel you need it. If your job requires you to travel, arrange workshops or take seminars, all in all, you’re likely to find this enjoyable. People you are mixing with and dealing with are generally amicable.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
It’s tempting to forge ahead with your own agenda but consider the benefits of listening to other people’s views and suggestions. It will be through valuing the contributions of each member of the team that you foster a sense of mutual respect.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Take on a new assignment and don’t let fear of failure hold you back. People in high places need to see you are confident in your abilities as you move forward with your plans. Keep reminding yourself that your achievements are a reflection of the belief you have in yourself.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Someone close needs to know how much you care. Whether it is through words, a thoughtful gift or a kind gesture, find a way to express your feelings. This does not make you vulnerable as you are fearing.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
A housemate or workmate has a lot to say about what needs to be done but they aren’t doing much in the way of action. A gentle nudge in the right direction might help them get started on these tasks.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Listen carefully to what others are sharing with you as the week begins. Someone close will be feeling unusually argumentative and if you misunderstand their words, they will use this as an excuse to start a row.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Money is causing conflict in the family. You are inclined to want to distance yourself from certain situations. Seeking the advice of an older relative will be a good idea. They will provide you with a fresh outlook on the situation.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
A little unexpected assistance will help you overcome a problem. You might be hesitant about accepting help from someone you hardly know. Be open to the possibility that they can provide exactly what is needed to enable you to move forward.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Life is moving at a fast pace. This leaves you questioning where you are going to find the energy from to keep up with it all. There's a mountain of tasks you need to get on with and you can't help but notice the absence of a colleague.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Assert yourself and set boundaries where necessary especially when it comes to family relationships. Address problems head-on and show you aren’t willing to tolerate careless or lazy behaviour. A heart to heart conversation will encourage positive changes in the home.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Adapting to changes imposed by others in the workplace is not going to be easy. You might question the reliability of some people you are dealing with. The current situation has caught you off guard but you will find a way through.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Be honest when discussing your decision to opt out of any further involvement in a secret arrangement. For your own peace of mind, you need to stand firm in your intentions. By setting boundaries, you can get through a delicate situation with grace and integrity.