Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
There’s a lot going on in this week’s skies and that’s why it will be best for you to take things one step at a time. Don’t rush through tasks and don’t overwhelm yourself by taking on too much. By approaching important jobs methodically and seeking support when it is needed.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Working with a lazy colleague is causing you a lot of frustration. It’s not fair when some people shirk their responsibilities while others pick up the slack. If you can’t get someone to change their ways it might be best to move on to a more positive work environment.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You are starting to notice someone always has a list of excuses ready when they don’t want to help you out. You were counting on their support but as always, they have let you down. Don’t let this discourage you.
Cancer (June22/July23)
There’s more honesty in the home and workplace. Make the most of this time of growth and harmony in all relationships. By taking an interest in other people’s lives, you are creating a more loving and supportive environment.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You need to talk to your partner or someone who is equally as close about a matter you feel is important for your long-term future. The reason why you are so hesitant about making a big decision or setting plans in motion is because you don’t know how they feel about this.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Talking to an older relative or neighbour will give you a new and interesting perspective on a financial or legal issue. Their wisdom will help you find a way through a situation that has been troubling you.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Keep an open mind when it comes to a friend’s new partner. After a tense introduction, as you spend more time with them you could find yourself warming up to them. What matters is they make your friend happy so don’t be the one to rain on their parade.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You crave some peace and quiet and will prefer to steer clear of crowded and noisy environments. You will also be staying away from people who you know to be excessively demanding. Meditation will lead to important insights.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Spending more time with young people could turn out to be a highly rewarding experience. This is your chance to share your knowledge and wisdom. Your guidance will be respected and valued and your sensible suggestions will earn you a few words of gratitude.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Some tense moments early on could result in a slight feeling of concern. Someone close is having to deal with a few problems and although you would like to help, it might be better to allow them to resolve these issues on their own.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A colleague will be reading too much into a situation that is actually very trivial. Open communication, even when you are discussing sensitive subjects, will create a sense of trust and reassurance in the home and workplace.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Emotions seem to fluctuate like a yo-yo. Sometimes you’re cheerful and lively, other times you will prefer to be alone. Something is bothering you and you can’t get it out of your head. Once this issue is sorted out you will feel more at ease. Lately you have been dealing with a lot.