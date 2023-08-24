Ysgol Bro Preseli is delighted once again with excellent achievement of our pupils in the GCSE results published today. The hard work, dedication, and commitment of our pupils, combined with the unwavering support of our passionate educators and staff, have once again resulted in a remarkable set of outcomes.
This year's results reflect Ysgol Bro Preseli's commitment to providing a nurturing and empowering learning environment that inspires pupils to excel academically and personally. We are immensely proud of the consistency and determination showcased by our pupils.
Headteacher Mrs Rhonwen Morris expressed her pride in the pupils' achievements, s,aying: "Ysgol Bro Preseli has always strived for excellence, and these exceptional results are a direct reflection of the dedication exhibited by our pupils, teachers, and support staff. We believe in nurturing a love for learning while promoting resilience and critical thinking, and these results validate our approach."
The success story of Ysgol Bro Preseli wouldn't be complete without acknowledging the immense support provided by parents and guardians. Their partnership with the school plays an integral role in creating a positive and conducive learning environment for our pupils.
As Ysgol Bro Preseli continues to empower the next generation, we remain committed to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and enriching educational experience. These remarkable GCSE results serve as a testament to our collective effort and dedication to nurturing bright minds that will shape the future.