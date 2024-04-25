Congratulations to Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn's girls' football team who won the Urdd football competition in Meirionnydd.
The annual competition was held at Maes Tegid, Bala, and once again the excitement and the standard of the competition didn't disappoint with plenty of goals along with the drama of penalties shoot out!
The girls managed to win four out of four games in the group to reach the last eight of the competition. The quarter final game against Ysgol Penybryn was extremely exciting for a 0-0 draw and had to be settled with penalty kicks, with the girls keeping their composure to win!
The semi-final game followed the same pattern with that game also going to penalties, following a 1-1 draw against Ysgol y Traeth and once again the girls managed to control their nerves to win, with Anni May being heroic in goal!
In the final they faced Ysgol Bro Idris and a Moli Thomas goal was enough to win 1-0 and crown Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn as champions.
Their success mean they will represent Meirionnydd, against the best of Wales, in the National competition in Aberystwyth next month. Congratulations to you girls and good luck in Aber.