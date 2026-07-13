Staff from Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron put their best feet forward to take on a 24-mile challenge, walking from Aberystwyth to New Quay for charity.
The heatwave did not deter the team, who set off bright and early for the sponsored walk along the Ceredigion coast.
The determined team walked along the ‘beautiful but demanding coastal path’ and raised an incredible £2,528 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
Head of Sixth Form, Nia Jones, said: “It was definitely a challenge, but we thoroughly enjoyed the day. We were incredibly lucky to receive fantastic support along the route from local businesses and individuals, whose kindness and encouragement kept us going. The sense of teamwork and community spirit made the day really special.
“We were absolutely delighted to have raised £2,158 initially, and thanks to the continued generosity of our supporters, that total has now risen to over £2,500. It's an incredible amount, and we're so grateful to everyone who donated, sponsored us or supported us along the way.”
Nia added that the staff would like to say a ‘huge thank you’ to everyone who donated or sponsored them, and to the local businesses and individuals who supported them throughout the walk. She added: “Their generosity and encouragement made such a difference, and we couldn't have achieved this without them.”
Reflecting on why the staff supported the Wales Air Ambulance, Nia said: “We chose to support Wales Air Ambulance because it is such a vital charity that provides lifesaving care across Wales, and we wanted to give something back to a service that could one day help any one of us, our families or our community.
“The Wales Air Ambulance provides an invaluable service to communities across Wales, particularly in rural areas like ours. Knowing that specialist emergency care can reach people when they need it most is incredibly reassuring. We're proud that our fundraising will help the charity continue its lifesaving work.”
Emily Bell, Wales Air Ambulance’s Regional Fundraising Coordinator recently visited her old school where she was presented with a cheque of £2,528.
Emily said: “It was wonderful to visit the school and meet the team who took on the 24-mile challenge along the demanding coastal path. Despite the heatwave they all put their hearts and souls into the challenge to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance. You should all be incredibly proud of yourselves. You’ve raised an incredible amount of money for our lifesaving charity.
“The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £13 million each year to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road. Fundraisers, like this one, will ensure we continue to be there for the people of Wales when they need us most. Diolch yn fawr pawb.”
There’s still time to show your support to the staff at Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron by donating to their fundraising page www.justgiving.com/page/ysgol-gyfun-aberaeron-aberaeron-comprehensive-school-4
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