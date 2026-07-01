An Aberdyfi man who rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic for Wales Air Ambulance has won an award.
Ian Baylis, 49, was among 42 rowers celebrated at the World’s Toughest Row event at the Mayfair Hotel, London.
He received a Certificate of Achievement for completing the solo 3,000-mile row from San Sebastian de la Gomera, Canary Islands to Antigua in 42 days.
He said: “Attending the awards ceremony was a very special moment. It was incredible to stand alongside so many rowers who faced the same challenge and realise what we had all achieved.
“Crossing an ocean under your own power is something that changes you forever, something that I hope every other rower standing on that stage will take strength from through the rest of their lives, whatever challenges are thrown at them.
“Most of all, it was an opportunity to reflect on why I took on the challenge in the first place. The support I received for Wales Air Ambulance was simply overwhelming.
“Every donation, message and word of encouragement helped make the hardest days worthwhile, and I am enormously grateful to everyone who supported the journey.”
The father of two, unplugged himself from the outside world during his journey, only using his mobile to record footage and images of his trip, so his wife Nia could share with his supporters. He is yet to watch any of the video he filmed.
Nia, who together with rowing partner Pammie Tyson also took part in the World’s Toughest Row in 2024. She said: “It was amazing to share Ian’s journey with supporters throughout the challenge. It's very humbling to witness how they get behind you and it still blows me away at how generous they are.”
The Wales Air Ambulance relies on public donations to raise the £13 million required every year to keep the helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.
Ian has helped raise almost £30k for Wales Air Ambulance, the equivalent to the cost of 7 lifesaving helicopter missions.
He said: “The air ambulance is a charity most people can relate to! Especially in the more rural parts like our village.
“I am so happy that we raised above the target I had set, it feels really good to know that the challenge will make a lifesaving difference.”
Ian and Nia will return to San Sebastian de la Gomera for this year’s World’s Toughest Row, but this time as spectators.
Nia said: “We are now part of a large rowing family, so it will be great to wave off the teams and wish them well!
“The first time we went I was doing a fact find, to see what to expect. Then the year I went it felt like I was standing on a cliff edge, all the nerves before setting off. With Ian’s challenge it was different again, all the anticipation.
“So, it will be nice to return without the weight of the world on our shoulders. We can get caught up in the crowds and just enjoy the experience.”
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