If you wanted to know exactly where mid Wales fits in when it comes to the bigger scheme of things in Wales, then the recent announcement that some £6 billion is to be spent on transport links in Wales — and hardly a single brass copper coming to this region — should suffice to educate all but the most myopic that this is the land that time and money forgot.
You don’t need to have a degree in rocket science to get it that mid Wales is forgotten — as it inevitably is — when the Welsh Government sits down to decide where money should go. And whatever remote chance there might be of getting a few crumbs from Cardiff Bay, all remaining hope evaporates if Westminster is involved or happens to collude with our own national administrators.
Several days ago, the Deputy Climate Change Minister – who has responsibility for transport – Lee Waters, announced how the Welsh Government is to invest in a series of transport programmes in Wales, but the only mention of mid Wales comes in the form of electric T1 buses that run between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen.
Gosh, the way things are going, those buses might very well be the only ones left running across this region.
Commenting on the news that barely any funding has been allocated towards transport in mid Wales, Conservative MS for Montgomeryshire, Russell George said: “The fact that Labour ministers are ignoring mid Wales tells you everything you need to know about their priorities. We need better investment for public transport in mid Wales, ending the decline in rural bus services.
“The truth is, there is very little transport infrastructure going into mid Wales with Labour’s road-building freeze only making the situation worse.
“The Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay need to listen to people and businesses across mid Wales who desperately need better connectivity in order to flourish and grow.”
It is hard to argue with this thinking.
If you want to use buses or trains, better sell up to have your house turned into a holiday home, and reside then along the A55 or M4 corridor. There’s no shortage there of public money to improve transport.
Here, where people need them most, transport links are rarer than hen’s teeth.