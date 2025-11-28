For months now this publication has been saying the Natural Resources Wales hasn’t got a clue what it’s doing when it comes to its responsibilities to the people of mid Wales. And the manner in which the agency has acted when it comes to the three visitors centres it walked away from has merely added to our opinion.
If we needed even more proof, we just need look at NRW’s callous call for partners to take over the running of Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin visitor centres. Even then, if NRW actually manage to find partners willing to pick up the mantle callously and irresponsibly dropped by the agency, the two centres are unlikely to open before next summer.
Both visitor centres along with Ynyslas were closed in March as NRW looked to cut costs, despite large and vocal protests from local communities
Although the surrounding trails have been open, the popular centres have remained closed throughout the summer with temporary toilets and food stands taking their place.
The sites have been dogged by illegal campers, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour on three sites that are environmentally sensitive and supposed to highlight just how wonderful NRW was managing our environment.
Now NRW has launched what it calls a ‘marketing exercise’ to find the right partners to take over the Ponterwyd and Ganllwyd sites, with Ynyslas already reopened and currently being run by volunteers from the Borth Community Hub.
The galling thing is that NRW has the audacity to say “we know these sites are special to a lot of people.” Really? Yep, special to everyone but NRW. Special to all except the clowns at the Welsh Government agency who had a legal, educational and moral responsibility to look after them.
The agency says “we want to stress that the sites are still very much open for people to enjoy throughout the year.”
Sure. They’re open because of the hard-working and dedicated volunteers who care about the special places in their communities.
If NRW actually gave a toss, it would never have walked away from the sites in the first instance.
Now, these tenders show NRW is just trying to squeeze a last quid from the sites. Shameless clowns.
