Beavers are little more than vermin...

The beavers in their new home. Credit: Emyr Evans

Editor,

About 80 years ago beavers were introduced to Tierra del Fuego with a view to starting a fur trade. The fur trade failed and, with no natural predators, the beavers increased enormously in number.

Today, you can see mile after mile of dead trees, their roots drowned by the lakes formed by beaver dams.

Do we want this for the Dyfi Valley?